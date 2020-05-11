Blockbuster Seahawks-Browns Trade Rumor Gets Pushback From Insiders

The Seattle Seahawks offseason has hit peak form after a Reddit post sparked rumors that Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was heading to the Pacific Northwest via trade. A Seahawks Reddit user posted a vague message implying a big trade was coming for the Seahawks and conducted a radio interview less than 24 hours later on KJR 950 Seattle announcing the team was finalizing a deal to acquire Garrett. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps noted on Twitter that the trade rumor “couldn’t be more wrong.”

“Seahawks Twitter get a grip… Sorry to burst your bubble but the Myles Garrett Trade rumors couldn’t be more wrong (I would love for it to be true). No team in their right mind is going to trade one of the NFL’s truly ELITE pass rushers for a LB, a 2nd and 7th RD pick,” Heaps explained on Twitter.

Myles Garrett Would Likely Demand More in a Trade Than K.J. Wright & 2 Draft Picks

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith is also a skeptic that the rumored deal involving K.J. Wright would be close to fair value for one of the best pass rushers in the game.

“I spoke with two sources about Olivier Vernon this morning. Just for fun, I jokingly asked one of them what it would take to get Myles Garrett and he just laughed and hung up the phone. So pardon me if I’m not buying this “report.” But I guess murders have been solved on reddit?” Smith tweeted.

Garrett’s season ended with a suspension after an altercation with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. The pass rusher has been reinstated by the NFL and has two more years remaining on his rookie contract. The Browns have been publicly supportive of getting Garrett back next season.

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a team statement, per NFL.com. “We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson Reported That the Browns Are Working on an Extension for Garrett

As the rumor gained steam, Garrett’s name began trending on Twitter, but Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson shot down the rumor. Robinson reported that the Browns are working on an extension for Garrett and the rumored trade is “not happening.”

“As much as I don’t want to break up the entertaining twitter brouhaha between #Browns and #Seahawks fans, Myles Garrett isn’t being traded to Seattle. Cleveland is working hard on an extension. Garrett will be shot to Mars in a rocket before he’s dealt to Seattle. Not. Happening,” Robinson joked on Twitter.

Unless the Seahawks shock the internet by proving the rumor true, Seattle still needs to bolster their pass rush despite adding Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa in free agency. Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned but appears in no hurry to make a decision before he is able to meet with NFL teams. Seahawks general manager John Schneider has not closed the door on bringing back Clowney, but did not sound optimistic about Seattle’s chances during a recent interview with Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan.

“We made a strong push to try to reacquire Jadeveon,” Schneider explained. “When we made the trade, we had made a trade with Houston where part of the agreement was we would not franchise him as we headed into this offseason. …The longer these negotiations go there is not a ton of urgency on a lot of people’s behalf, really. …We made a strong pitch to try to reacquire him and then we had to have a date to kind of go about our business and continue to build this team. He knows the door is not closed. He did a really nice job for us. Heckuva player, obviously.”

At the very least, a Reddit user created a trending topic and was interviewed on a major sports radio show less than 24 hours after a post. Even if the trade proves to be untrue, it provided a little entertainment as many Seahawks fans continue practicing social distancing.