NFL Insider Calls Seahawks a Landing Spot for Former MVP QB

The only insurance policy the Seattle Seahawks have on their roster behind Russell Wilson is undrafted free agent Anthony Gordon. ESPN’s Field Yates believes the Seahawks would be a perfect fit for former Panther quarterback Cam Newton.

“If Cam is willing to go the Dalton/Winston route, Seattle is a fit that intrigues me. Yes, Russell Wilson has never missed a game, but with only UDFA Anthony Gordon on the roster behind him, Cam would provide invaluable insurance if ever needed. He’s still a baller,” Yates explained on Twitter.

Newton had previously indicated that he was unwilling to be a backup but appears to be changing his tune now that the market has dried up. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Newton is now open to being a backup if it is the “right situation.”

“From NFL Now: Free agent QB Cam Newton has not ruled out a backup QB job in the right situation, I’m told. He wants to be (and should be) a starter. But he’s open to being a backup,” Rapoport tweeted.

Seahawks GM John Schneider Did Not Rule Out Signing Newton

During an interview with KJR 950 Seattle, Seahawks general manager John Schneider was asked about the team potentially signing Newton. Schneider admitted that the team needed to address the backup quarterback position and noted they are “in on everything” to potentially improve their team.

“We are in on everything…We do have to address the backup-quarterback situation,” Schneider told KJR (via The News Tribune). “But that’s one along the way we were able to sign Gordon from Washington State, who we are very excited about.”

We have seen former starting quarterbacks accept backup roles on new teams in hopes they can improve their stock ahead of next year’s free agency. Jameis Winston joined the Saints to compete to be Drew Brees’ backup.

Marcus Mariota is with the Raiders where Derek Carr has done anything but prove he is the long-term answer at quarterback. After spending time behind Brees, Teddy Bridgewater is once again a starting quarterback with the Panthers. The Seahawks would not offer Newton a chance to compete for the starting spot, but it could be a good opportunity to rebuild his stock behind one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Schneider did not rule out signing Newton or another veteran quarterback.

“Well, we’ll look at everything,” Schneider said, per The News Tribune. “We never say no to anything. You know, we go all the way to the wire with everybody, every deal that we’re in. So, we’ll poke our head around, with everything.”

The Seahawks Have Had Not Had a Long-Term Backup QB Behind Wilson

The Seahawks have been fortunate that Wilson has rarely left the field during his NFL career but losing the starting quarterback can drastically alter a season. For all of Newton’s inconsistencies, it would be very difficult to find a more talented backup quarterback. The bigger question is whether Newton would be willing to accept the role.

Seattle has had a revolving door behind Wilson with a new backup quarterback in nearly every season. Geno Smith won the backup job last season but remains unsigned more than two months into free agency.