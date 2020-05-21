NBA Update: Regular Season, Playoffs Could Resume in July At Disney [VIDEO]

NBA Basketball has been on hiatus since the coronavirus pandemic halted play on March 11.

The NBA resuming play at Disney World is currently the leading vote getter in NBA talk.

If the NBA were to resume at Disney World, the scenario could look like this:

NBA has debated a 5-game continutation of the regular season, starting in July, between the 15th and the 20th, with playoffs to go through the summer. https://t.co/A5ziaMrrqH — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) May 21, 2020

A bubble site in Orlando, Florida could likely be hosted on Disney World grounds in Orlando, Florida and would be closed off to fans.

Additionally, players could begin reporting to a mini training camp on or by June 20 or 21 with league beginning practices with medic team and a training staff on site.

So will the NBA resume the regular season?

Or will they go right into the NBA Playoffs?

I’m hearing that the NBA has debated a five-game continutation of the regular season beginning in July. Some have said that that process could begin sometime between July 15 and July 20 with the NBA Playoffs to run through the whole summer.

Recently, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando Florida was a possibility that one possible playing ground if finishing the NBA season becomes safe for the league and their players. players.

That idea was originally conceptualized by Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith in an article written on April 16.

Charania furthered the conversation and Smith knows the Disney landscape.

Before becoming an NBA writer, the rising star was a Walt Disney Company employee for nearly 20 years, working primarily at Walt Disney World and in his article cited that Disney has an abundance of hotel rooms on their 39 square-mile property near Orlando, Florida.

“I think in some capacity they definitely come back,” Keith Smith told me earlier this month on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I don’t know if it will be here in Florida or in Las Vegas or somewhere else entirely, but I do think that they are going to come back.

“When we started here, all of the single site locations potentially under consideration and immediately everybody went to Las Vegas. And this was a month or so before anyone was presenting plans before there was really any serious talk. And that makes sense because Summer League’s there, and the whole league is there for a couple weeks each summer so, that made sense to me. Then it got a little more serious of hey this thing is under consideration. The more and more I thought about it, Las Vegas makes some sense, but there are a lot of flaws for me in that plan especially around creating the bubble and those kinds of things.”