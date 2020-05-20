‘Hidden Gem’ a Surprise Projected Starter for Giants

The New York Giants‘ starting 11 on offense is essentially set in stone. So, when Pro Football Focus recently took a shot at predicting Big Blue’s starting lineup, it’s not like they were presented with a tough task.

However, the one, and arguably only, position up for grabs along the Giants’ starting offensive unit is clearly the center position. Last year’s starter Jon Halapio is currently rehabbing from a torn Achilles and remains a free agent a moment.

Spencer Pulley is likely the man to enter camp as the starter, while 5th-round pick Shane Lemieux is arguably the favorite to leave camp with the gig. Yet, PFF envisions a scenario where the least heralded of players bidding for the spot ends up on top.

Projected Starting O-Line: LT: Andrew Thomas, LG: Will Hernandez, C: Nick Gates, RG: Kevin Zeitler, RT: Nate Solder Battle to watch: Nick Gates vs. Spencer Pulley vs. Shane Lemieux at center Gates spent time at both right guard and right tackle during the 2019 season, ending the year with a very respectable 77.0 overall grade. That has generated some buzz around his name as a potential starter — a young player whom the Giants want to involve — despite no real experience at the center position. Considering his main competition is Pulley (who has yet to grade above 57.0 in four NFL seasons) and Lemieux (a fifth-round rookie who didn’t play center in college), it’s not unrealistic to think Gates wins the job outright.

Gates has never played a single snap at center during his NFL career. With that said, he has shown the ability to excel in working on the interior. Gates posted a solid overall PFF grade of 77.0 in 2019. That grade jumped up to an 82.1 when operating as a guard according to North Jersey.

Expectations are High for Gates in NY