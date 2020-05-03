Xavier McKinney Reveals QB He Wants to Intercept Most in Perfect Response

The New York Giants secondary was one of the worst in all of football a season ago in creating turnovers. Through 16-weeks of play, Big Blue accumulated just 10 interceptions as a team, tying for the 5th-fewest in the NFL.

However, the addition of James Bradberry in free agency and 1st-team All-SEC safety Xavier McKinney in late April’s Draft has New York fans envisioning a massive turnaround in the turnover department next season. Apparently, McKinney is as well.

Follow the Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

The Rookie is Sounding Like a Pro’s Pro

The former Alabama safety was asked in a recent Bleacher Report AMA which quarterback he wants to intercept the most in the NFL. While many incoming rookies would have likely muttered out the names of future Hall of Famers such as Tom Brady and Drew Brees, McKinney offered up the type of answer that you may come to expect from a player who’s come from the tutelage of the great Nick Saban.

The first one I play. I don’t have one in particular, I want to make the play against whoever. I just want to help the team as much as I can. For me, I pride myself on being able to contribute and have an impact on the game. That’s what I look forward to the most, whatever the coaches ask of me.

Despite never playing a down of professional football, McKinney is already sounding like an NFL veteran, and one who appears primed to add an influx of leadership on the backend of the Giants’ defense, despite his young age.

Just trying to do anything I can and provide a winning attitude to the team. I just want to play football and whatever I need to do I’m ready. It feels good. I’m just trying to do everything that I can.

Mckinney Excited to Face Off Against Tua

The Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants won’t be facing off in 2020. However, that doesn’t mean that McKinney hasn’t thought about the idea of playing against his former college quarterback down the road.

“[I’m] pretty excited to play against him,” McKinney said of new Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. “Of course we practiced against each other but never a real game. That’s going to be exciting, we’ve always had battles in practice. We’ve give each other that look to get inside each other’s head.”

McKinney was also asked who his top-5 safeties of all-time are. While he only gave three names, Giants fans can only hope McKinney proves to be half the player that these perennial All-Pros were.

Ed Reed, Troy Polamalu, Sean Taylor. Those are people I’ll watch their highlights on YouTube because it’s interesting to look at.

McKinney has a long way to go to be mentioned in the same breath as some of the best safeties to ever play the game. Yet, from the sound of it, he appears ready for the challenge.

READ NEXT: Giants RB Expected to be Released