NFL Teams Release Amazing Announcement Videos for 2020 Schedule [LOOK]

NFL teams like to have a bit of fun when it comes to announcing their schedules.

Rather than making the affair cut and dry, recent years around schedule-release time have seen NFL teams take jabs at each other, make epic videos and make the most of the occasion.

In 2020, this is especially true. With the world of sports primarily on pause due to COVID-19, this year’s announcements were welcomed with even more enthusiasm as NFL fans bide their time and hope for a safe, normal 2020 season.

Carolina Panthers Show Life in Quarantine

This was pretty sweet by the Panthers, especially since most fans can relate to being quarantined.

Bored in the house but counting the days until our Sunday Best 🏠 pic.twitter.com/vlAcmdei4V — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 7, 2020

However, if there has to be a best moment of the video, it’s definitely when Week 7 rolls around against the New Orleans Saints. The dream sequence features Guy Fieri, which is basically all you need to know.

Denver Has a Full House

Legendary sit-com Full House was set in San Francisco rather than Denver, but the Broncos don’t care much.

You wanted the schedule? You got it, dude. pic.twitter.com/qxRtusUVGJ — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 7, 2020

With everyone in quarantine, getting 17 players to record a look-at-the-camera is not only smart, it also made for a hilarious video.

Seahawks Release Schedule, Reach Out to Community

Many teams acknowledged the unique scenario that the world is in, and few teams know this better than the Seattle Seahawks.

To all of the heroes in our community, Thank you for everything. Let’s make this season a special one, together. pic.twitter.com/ZJvIES7upi — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 7, 2020

The state of Washington has 16,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and is one of the hardest hit parts of the country, so good on Seattle (and other teams in the NFL) for saying thanks.

Lions Crossing

The era of shelter-in-place coincided with the release of popular Nintendo Switch video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but you don’t have to tell the Detroit Lions that.

Besides being insanely clever, it also happens to insanely cute as well.

Jaguars Use All of Your Favorite Internet Cats

The Jacksonville Jaguars probably don’t want to be thought of as cute and hilarious, but is there any two words that could better describe this release?

The Jaguars did it for the memes. Who can blame them?

Tampa Bay Players Compete in Game Show

Something a little less produced than their NFC South rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mix it up with a entertaining “schedule release game show.”

Our 2020 schedule is HERE! But who will win our game show? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2XJIAkmoNG — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 7, 2020

Using your opponents as location answers to random trivia? Neat idea, Bucs.

Bills Go Couch Surfing

This one deserves a shoutout just for the opening week against the New England Patriots.

Don’t think many people can say they’ve thought about head coach Bill Belichick and his dog as members of the Cheers cast, but congrats Buffalo, you’ve done it.

Bears Get on the Bus

What if a bunch of live bears road on a bus? The Chicago Bears asked this important question in their video.

Tasking Chicago’s own Lyrical Lemonade to spearhead their video release was a nice touch.

