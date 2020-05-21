Patriots Patrick Chung Can Earn Huge Bonus If He Reaches Incentive: Details

Patrick Chung has been durable most of his career but headed into his 12th season in the NFL, there is an obvious focus on the 32-year-old remaining healthy in 2020. Chung turns 33 in August, but on Wednesday, the New England Patriots agreed to a two-year contract extension with the versatile safety.

The deal could keep Chung with the team through 2023 unless he is traded before the contract ends. In total, the new contract is worth $16.5 million before any bonuses.

Chung also has an incentive in his new deal that is connected to his availability. Per Patriots cap expert Miguel Bezan, Chung can earn an additional $5 million for simply remaining active for every regular-season game this season.

Considering Chung could have earned a $4 million bonus for remaining active and hitting performance benchmarks, it would appear the team is increasingly concerned the veteran will be active throughout the season. Is he trended in the wrong direction from a health standpoint?

Patrick Chung’s Durability

The three games Chung missed in 2019 were more than he had in the previous five seasons combined. In fact, 2019 was the first time since the 2013 season Chung missed more than one game.

As he approaches his mid-30s, a slowdown is likely. When you consider he was coming off a horrific arm injury suffered in Super Bowl 53, it’s easy to see why durability might be a focus.

Chung says a complete stop crossed his mind recently. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Chung may have considered retirement during the offseason before ultimately deciding to come back for two more years.

Patrick Chung’s Versatility

When considering Chung’s ability to stay on the field, you have to take into account how much the Patriots usually keep him on the field.

Playing a variety of roles, Chung was on the field for 654 snaps in 2019. More than half of those had Chung playing in the Box where he has somehow remained a force despite his 5’11” 215-pound frame.

It’s this versatility that has made him such a valuable player for the Patriots. That said, have the Patriots added two players who could threaten Chung’s playing time–even if he remains healthy?

Patrick Chung’s Competition at Safety

There is a chance the newly signed Adrian Phillips could win the starting job over Chung in training camp. Phillips has shown the ability to fill several roles on defense as well on special teams. The Patriots also drafted Kyle Dugger in the second round. He is the kind of athlete who might also be able to be the kind of hybrid player Chung has been for the team.

There are still several dominoes left to fall, but for now, Chung is in the fold.

