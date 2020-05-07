We won’t know all of the details of the New England Patriots‘ 2020 NFL schedule until Thursday evening, but the first four games of the AFC East powerhouse’s ledger has leaked.

Andrew Filipponi of 937 The Fan spoke with NFL insider John Clayton on Wednesday, and the latter confirmed the first four weeks of the season will feature NFC vs. AFC games.

.@JohnClaytonNFL tells @937theFan that the NFL schedule will be NFC vs AFC for the 1st 4 weeks of the season. Steelers play the NFC East. So 1st 4 games would be Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, and Giants. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 6, 2020

Because we already know the AFC East will play the NFC West this season, it’s easy to figure who the Patriots opponents will be in the first four weeks of the NFL season.

P.S. get ready to face a couple of mobile quarterbacks and some raucous crowds on the road.

Patriots First Four Opponents

We still won’t know the exact order or start times until Thursday, but here are the teams as well as the home/away designations.

Arizona Cardinals (home)

Los Angeles Rams (away)

San Francisco 49ers (home)

Seattle Seahawks (away)

Highlights of Weeks 1-4

Welcoming Jimmy Garoppolo back to Gillette Stadium for the first time as a foe will carry a little bit of appeal. Had Garoppolo not been traded to the Niners, he might be set to start his first season as the Patriots’ QB1.

As of now, last year’s fourth-round selection, Jarrett Stidham readies himself to take the reins of the Patriots’ offense, and it will be interesting to see the new leader of the team take on the man who might have been Brady’s successor.

The young and suddenly unproven Patriots would get a stiff test against the Seattle Seahawks on the road. CenturyLink Field is arguably the toughest place to play in the NFL for an opposing team. The Seahawks have had some .500 years there over the past four seasons, but are still 22-11 at home since 2016.

Also, corralling Russell Wilson is never a fun assignment.

Kyler Murray is a player who has drawn some comparisons to Wilson because of his height and ability as a dual-threat QB. He could be a budding star in the NFL, and the Patriots will want to ensure he doesn’t have a breakout performance against them.

We don’t know what to expect from the Rams game. The Patriots are supposed to be on the road, perhaps to open SoFi Stadium in Week 1, but because we’re unsure of how COVID-19 will impact the start of the NFL season, there’s no way to know where that game will be played.

It might be nice to see the Patriots as the first-ever road opponent for the Rams in the new state-of-the-art stadium. Stay tuned for more information on the Patriots and the rest of the 2020 NFL schedule as it becomes available.

