Dustin Johnson & Girlfriend Paulina Gretzky Had Epic Halloween Costumes

With Dustin Johnson returning to the golf course, it is a good time to pay homage to his Halloween costume with longtime girlfriend Paulina Gretzky. The couple put together a basketball player and a cheerleader combination that was a nod to two notable comedies.

Johnson wore a Flint Tropics jersey with vintage short basketball shorts that resembled Will Ferrell in the movie Semi-Pro. Gretzky rocked Gabrielle Union’s Clovers cheerleader outfit from the comedy Brint It On.

“My favorite cheerleader @paulinagretzky,” Johnson noted on Instagram.

Here is a look at the couple’s epic Halloween costumes from last fall.

The Couple Recently Celebrated Ty Gretzky’s Wedding

Johnson and Gretzky recently celebrated the wedding of her brother, Ty Gretzky, who tied the knot to Sara (formerly Cusick) Gretzky. The couple got married on February 29, 2020 and Johnson joined the Gretzky family for the celebration.

“We love you Mr. and Mrs. Gretzky,” Gretzky posted along with a photo with Johnson from the wedding.

According to Golf Digest, Gretzky and Johnson celebrated her 31st birthday with a trip to St. Barth’s back in December. The birthday was complete with a trip in a private jet followed by a celebration with family and friends.

Gretzky Told Fans That the Key to Relationships is Patience

During a 2019 Instagram Q & A session, Gretzky offered fans a glimpse into her mindset as someone asked for relationship advice. Gretzky emphasized patience and finding someone who allows you to be yourself.

“Be with someone who loves you for you and never tries to change you. Also, be patient. Most men are a work in progress. 😂,” Gretzky noted, per New York Post.

The couple’s ups and downs of their relationship has been well-documented. Johnson appeared to imply that the couple was on a break during a statement he tweeted on September 11, 2018.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” Johnson said in the statement.

A few months later, the couple was back to making appearances together and look to once again be on strong footing.

Johnson & Gretzky Are the Proud Parents of 2 Kids: Tatum & River

The couple is the proud parents of two children: Tatum and River. Johnson noted that being a father has changed his perspective on things and adds consistency no matter what is happening on the golf course.

“It just gives you a whole new perspective on things,” Johnson explained to SCMP.com. “Where before kind of golf was the most important and now my family is the most important. At the end of the day whether I’m having a good day or bad day, when I either see my family or talk to them, whatever, if I was upset or even if I was happy with the way I played, none of that matters. Just I’m always happy and excited to be with them.”