Peyton Manning: Tom Brady ‘Betrayed’ Boston, Patriots Fans [WATCH]

On Thursday afternoon, the timing of the highly-anticipated charity golf match between Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning was officially revealed by Turner Sports.

Capital One’s “The Match: Champions For Charity,” which is expected to raise $10 million for COVID-19 relief, will air on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN on Sunday, May 24 beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Live from the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, Brady and Mickelson will take on Manning and Woods in a format featuring “best-ball on the front nine and a modified alternate shot on the back nine.”

I’ve been waiting 4 years to get a rematch with Peyton…expecting a better result this time around…LFG Lefty!! https://t.co/TgjnDAzwoB — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020

The 42-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller headlined the NFL offseason with his surprising decision to depart from New England after spending his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls during that span.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Manning Calls Out Brady For Breaking Bostonian Hearts

In a promotional video for the high-profile charity event, the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star made sure to have some fun with his old on-field nemesis.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve never played Tom very well on his home turf,” said Manning. “And so, maybe this is considered a neutral site and I would have loved to have had this tournament in a place where they don’t like Tom very much Indianapolis, Denver, Boston — after he just betrayed them and broke their hearts.”

Brady, who laughed off Manning’s playful dig, shared the exchange on his Twitter account with the caption, “Sorry not sorry…”

Back on April 23, the three-time MVP had some fun on his Instagram account at his opponents’ expense, saying, “Never had much of a hard time beating the colts or a tiger, don’t see this time being much different…”

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Calls Peyton Manning ‘Full of S**t’ For Denying 2007 Scandal [WATCH]

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata