Ravens General Manager Receives Top Award for 2019 Work

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best bosses in the game in Eric DeCosta, and that was proven true once again as he took home a major league award.

DeCosta was revealed to be the NFL’s General Manager of the Year as voted on by The Sporting News. DeCosta won the award by virtue of a vote from his peers back in December. The award shows the credit DeCosta is getting for the job he did to build the 2019 Ravens, who were one of the most impressive teams in the NFL.

Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com helped reveal the news, and also got a quote from DeCosta in reaction.

Mink wrote:

“The award, which was voted on by NFL executives in December (even before this year’s highly regarded offseason), is more evidence that the Ravens are in very good hands for a very long time. At just 49 years old, DeCosta has already established himself as the best in the game after taking over for Ozzie Newsome last offseason. Just the second general manager in team history, DeCosta worked his way up the Ravens’ front office from starting as a scout in 1996 and learning from his accomplished predecessor along the way. “I’m honored to win the Sporting News Executive of the Year award even though it’s hard to accept such a distinction while so many people in our great country are suffering. My thoughts are with all the care givers who devote the very best of themselves,” DeCosta said.”

DeCosta, never about himself, is classy to the end when accepting the award. It’s clear after a great season he is very deserving of these honors.

NFL Analyst Lauds Eric DeCosta’s Job Performance

According to NFL analyst Peter Schrager, the work of the front office should be given major props for the 2019 year. In fact, Schrager says that the job Eric DeCosta has done has been the best in the entire league, and he should be the general manager of the year as a result.

Here’s a look at what he had to say on Good Morning Football:

"Ozzie Newsome laid the groundwork. Eric DeCosta hit a home run this off-season." @PSchrags picks Eric DeCosta as GM of the Year. (via @gmfb ) pic.twitter.com/UlSoPzNwJo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 17, 2019

“I think Eric DeCosta is my pick. Not only because of what they’re doing on the field, but to think about the guys they lost, whether it be (Terrell) Suggs or Za’Darius Smith or saying goodbye to (Michael) Crabtree and John Brown and they have found a way overnight to rebuild this entire team,” Schrager said. “You get contributions from Mark Ingram, you get contributions from the rookies, Marquise Brown, and I love what they’re getting from Earl Thomas.”

As he said, the transition has been seamless in Baltimore from one regime to another.

“I think Ozzie Newsome laid the ground work, but Eric DeCosta hit a home run this offseason, all those moves are working.”

That could be true for the 2020 offseason as well.

Ravens Eric DeCosta, John Harbaugh Love 2020 Draft Class

It’s clear that DeCosta’s work might only get better through the years after this current class. The Ravens top duo of John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta managed to get some celebration in while also keeping their distance.

DeCosta and Harbaugh are neighbors, so after the draft was over, the duo trudged out of their backyards and got a few words in about the draft while also staying 6 feet apart of course.

When your GM and Head Coach are neighbors… pic.twitter.com/753mJYVFWo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 26, 2020

“It will be good. It wasn’t intentional but we got a bunch of guys from Texas,” DeCosta says. “We got Devin (Duvernay) and Justin (Madubuike) and (James) Proche. I think it will be good. We got a bunch of guys who love the game. I think our draft and free agency went really well. We got some really really good guys. I think we’re in a good place.”

Harbaugh then explains that he wants to get into Zoom meetings with players to connect, and DeCosta admits he likes that idea as it relates to staying connected. The duo then says how proud of each other they are.

Clearly, though the duo can’t give high fives or celebrate like they’re used to, it was still exciting for them to connect in person after a great draft weekend.

In the end, DeCosta might have only cemented his status as the top general manager in the game right now.

