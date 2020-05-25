Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Shares Training Session With Top Wideout [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens are looking more ready than ever for the 2020 season, and a big reason why has to do with the leadership of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

This offseason, Jackson has been working hard to connect with his teammates and keep things trending in the right direction in spite of great uncertainty. Recently, Jackson was spotted in a video with wideout Marquise Brown getting in a good workout.

Here’s a look at Jackson hitting Brown on a deep route:

The hope is that Ravens fans can see these players turn in the same type of plays with regularity this coming season on the football field. Brown is long considered one of the better players who could take a step up this season who is vital to the team’s hopes, and with this work, he could get himself easily into that mix.

The chemistry the top duo is creating will be huge for the 2020 season.

Marquise Brown Already Prepared for 2020 Season

Even though it’s been a different kind of offseason to this point, Brown has wasted little time continuing to improve his own standing and his own body. Consider some of these recent examples:

Hollywood Brown or D.K. Metcalf? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JX44M9djx8 — 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘆 ツ (@HoodieRamey) May 13, 2020

Hollywood Brown is just on another level 💥 (🎥 @primetime_jet) pic.twitter.com/rlfgf1T0Tg — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) May 14, 2020

Obviously, Brown is being counted on to take the next steps forward, and with this type of training, he’s putting himself ahead as it relates to doing just that for 2020. Working with Jackson will only help that out even more in the days ahead.

Marquise Brown 2019 Ravens Highlights

Last season, while fighting to come back off injury, Brown still made a solid impact for the Ravens, and while it was a struggle at times for him to put up consistent numbers, that does nothing to diminish what an exciting future he has with the team and their offense.

Recently, the NFL put together a highlight package which showed some of Brown’s most exciting plays from the 2019 season. Here’s a look:

Perhaps the best play? Brown’s one handed grab within heavy traffic in the playoff game against the Tennessee Titans. Overall, though, he flashed his most serious league potential while going up against the Miami Dolphins and exploding for a pair of touchdowns.

It’s clear Brown is heading for a special career in Baltimore with these highlights considered.

Marquise Brown Rookie Stats

Even though Brown might not have had the best numbers to start his career, it’s clear the rookie was no slouch in his first season in the league. Even though he endured an up and down campaign, Brown still put together 7 touchdowns and 584 yards, which were great numbers for the wide receiver.

Brown could be expected to do even better this season, and prove why he is a major weapon the Ravens can count on for the future and their offense. That’s especially true given his speed and big play ability.

These videos show how ready Brown could be to step into a huge role with the Ravens offense this coming season, and how much Jackson is helping to make that the case by getting the pair on the same page.

