Ravens Official Schedule 2020: Chiefs Headline 5 Best Games

The Baltimore Ravens had an unsatisfying end to their 2019 season, and now, they are ready to roll after learning their 2020 slate.

When those games get going, what will be the best games to watch and remember? Obviously, the team will have multiple fun battles within their own division, but outside of that they will also face plenty of exciting challenges on the field.

Here’s a look at some of the top games to watch from the Ravens side of things this year.

Ravens vs. Titans – Week 11

Revenge, it is said, is a dish best served cold. Ever since the Ravens were unceremoniously booted from the NFL postseason in 2019, fans have likely been dreaming of this moment and their shot at serving up that revenge. This game will be a good test of where the team is at in terms of their ability to bounce back. Obviously, the crowd and the team will both be fired up to try and right the ship off of the big disappointment from last season.

Ravens vs. Chiefs – Week 3

Want to be fancied a Super Bowl contender? Better beat the team that just won the most recent Super Bowl. The Ravens lost last season to the Chiefs on the road, and the duel between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson might only be just getting underway in terms of where it will go in the future. This game will be a show of where the teams are at and could serve as a mere appetizer for a more tasty playoff game down the line.

Ravens at Patriots – Week 10

The Ravens also drilled the Patriots at home last season, and now they will go on the road and face a very different looking New England team. Even though the team has changed the mission for the Ravens will remain the same, and a team like Baltimore could truly snatch the mantle from the Patriots as an ultimate contender with a massive win on the road in Foxboro. Until Bill Belichick leaves or retires, it’s going to remain a tough place to win, so this will be an intriguing game for the Ravens in 2020.

Ravens at Eagles – Week 6

One of the better NFC crossovers the Ravens will play in 2020 features the Eagles, who are always ready for a fight. This game will be on the road, and will be a fine test in the season to see where the Ravens are at against an NFC contender which has improved a ton this offseason. A hostile environment will await the Ravens and it will be fascinating to see if they can remain road warriors like they were last year.

Ravens vs. Cowboys – Week 13

There’s something about the Ravens taking on America’s Team that will always be interesting, and that’s especially true given how Dallas thinks they can contend for Super Bowls year in and year out. If they are ready to, they will be able to match wits well with the Ravens. It will be a challenge for the Ravens defense to keep things going against what figures to be a remade Dallas offense. All eyes figure to be on this one, and it will be a fun battle for the teams and fans especially in a primetime game.

