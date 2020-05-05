Ravens Agree to Bring Back Veteran Linebacker For 2020 Season

The Baltimore Ravens just keep improving their roster for 2020 this offseason, and another stride was taken when the team revealed they would be bringing back Pernell McPhee.

McPhee, a linebacker, has been with the Ravens before. In 2011-2014, the linebacker starred with the team and helped lead them to Super Bowl XLVII. He shifted to the Chicago Bears after that and then the Washington Redskins before heading back to the Ravens for 2019. Now, McPhee is coming back for 2020.

We have agreed to terms on a one year deal with Pernell McPhee. pic.twitter.com/dDDDzIct1Q — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 5, 2020

Last year, McPhee was injured in October and placed on the IR, so he never got to play much down the stretch for the team. That will now change for the 31 year old in 2020.

Pernell McPhee Stats

A veteran of 9 seasons in the league, McPhee came into the NFL out of Mississippi State and was a pick of the Ravens. He helped the team to a Super Bowl, but left for paydays in free agency. McPhee has been a solid contributor for defenses in the league regardless, putting up 212 tackles, 34 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, and 15 passes defended in his career.

At this point, McPhee is depth for the team on defense, but he’s the kind of depth that teams love and need.

Ravens Cap Space Update

Coming out of the draft, the Ravens don’t have much money to spend under the NFL cap, but they have enough to conceivably add another lower cost player if they wish. The Ravens currently have $11.2 million to spend, the 19th highest total in the league.

Ravens are 19th place with $11.2M — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 3, 2020

Obviously, Baltimore needs a good chunk of this money to sign their rookie class, so the expectations for them making many more additions this offseason shouldn’t be that high. Still, if the team decided to make a move with Matt Judon, that could theoretically open up more money to spend.

At this point, though, the Ravens are fairly tight against the cap for the rest of the offseason.

Ravens Offseason Update

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

The team managed to have one of the best NFL Drafts in the league, while also inking plenty of top free agents in order to solve their depth on both sides of the ball. It might not be that much of a stretch to say the team doesn’t have many needs left to fix this offseason.

That’s probably good news given the amount of money the team currently has left to spend under the cap.

Bringing back McPhee gives the team yet another linebacker to help boost their defense for the 2020 season now.

