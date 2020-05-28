Ray Lewis Explains How Patrick Queen Will Help Ravens Defense

The Baltimore Ravens have a linebacker set to come in and take over in the franchise’s tradition in Patrick Queen and the past generation couldn’t be happier to see him coming in.

Naturally, Ray Lewis is a player who’s interest was caught by the selection of Queen early on. From one linebacker to another, Lewis sees the major advantage Queen will bring to the team and thinks he should be able to clean things up in terms of toughness in the middle. That’s a major factor the team was missing last year.

In a piece at BaltimoreRavens.com, Ryan Mink presents the thoughts of Lewis from a recent podcast as it relates to what Queen will bring, and it’s clear the legend is fired up about the rookie coming into the mix.

“This week, Lewis joined “The Lounge” podcast and said he approved of the pick. “You’ve got to smile [seeing an inside linebacker drafted]. You can’t be watching Derrick Henry go do that to a Ravens defense,” Lewis said, referencing the 195 rushing yards the Titans running back racked up in the Ravens’ playoff exit. “To see P. Queen come in, he’s a very active ‘backer.”

Indeed, Queen is a player who should be able to fill in well within the team’s defense given they need a thumper who can fill the void in the middle. That’s what the team seemed to miss most late last season when they were humiliated in the playoffs.

This time around, though, Queen could end up playing a huge role for the team in making sure that never happens again.

Ray Lewis Career Stats

Lewis played for 17 sterling years in the NFL with the Ravens after being the team’s top pick in the 1996 NFL Draft. He piled up 2,061 tackles, 41.5 sacks, collected 31 interceptions and forced 17 fumbles. He made an amazing 13 Pro Bowls in addition to being a 2 time NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner. Lewis helped lead the Ravens to a pair of Super Bowls in 2000 and 2012. As a result, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame shortly after his retirement.

More than all of this, Lewis was an inspirational figure for the Ravens and was the heart and soul of the team.

Ravens’ Patrick Queen Pick Lauded

It’s not just Lewis that seems to like what he sees with this move. From Hall of Famers like Tedy Bruschi to analysts such as Chris Simms and Bucky Brooks, nearly everyone loves the fit of Queen within the Baltimore defense given what he can do on that side of the ball.

Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions that poured in after the Ravens revealed Queen as their first round selection:

Patrick Queen was meant to be a Raven. Loved watching his tape. Gonna be a great backer. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) April 24, 2020

Real Shocker. Once again. The Ravens continue there collection of the baddest dudes around. Patrick Queen is the most explosive in short areas of all the LBs. He is a perfect fit behind that huge d line in Baltimore. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 24, 2020

Patrick Queen might be a little underside but he lands in the right spot with the @Ravens . A beefy DLine with keep him clean and let him flow freely to the ball as an instinctive playmaker. They needed a blue-chip player at LB. Queen has big-play potential. #NFLDraft — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 24, 2020

The @Ravens get a linebacker, LSU's Patrick Queen. They know the draft. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 24, 2020

The pick was also called one of the best values in the first round as a whole.

Best value of round 1…? leader in clubhouse for me is #ravens with Patrick Queen (few to go still)#NFLDraft #nfl — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) April 24, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens have to be happy landing a player many see as a perfect, ideal fit for their defense and a player who epitomizes what it means to be a Raven.

Peter Schrager Called Patrick Queen Ravens’ Perfect Fit

Coming into the draft, Peter Schrager of the NFL Network was asked to name his perfect fit in the draft for the Ravens, and he had linebacker Patrick Queen of LSU as his pick. The reason was Queen’s own skill as well as his perfect fit within the team’s defense on the field.

The perfect fit for the @Ravens? @PSchrags says it's Patrick Queen, LB, out of @LSUfootball. "They'll have to trade up to get him. So, do it. That's why you accumulate all those later round picks. Go get Queen for Wink Martindale's defense." pic.twitter.com/5u1XB9d31I — GMFB (@gmfb) April 22, 2020

“The Ravens are in the market for linebacker, that’s everything you are hearing around the league. I think Queen would be the perfect pick or if the Ravens trade up to get him,” Schrager said. “I think Wink Martindale might be the best defensive coordinator in all of football. You add Patrick Queen to that unit that was flying all over the field last year. You don’t really get big personality, but you get big impact. Ravens, Queen, I think the fans would like it too.”

From that perspective it could be a home run across the board for the Ravens to add Queen. That’s just what Lewis sees for Baltimore this coming season.

