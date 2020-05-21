Redskins’ Adrian Peterson on Trent Williams: ‘Best Offensive Lineman in the Game’

Adrian Peterson and San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams have a lot in common. Both are from the Houston area, both went to Oklahoma, and both played for the Washington Redskins. Until, of course, the Redskins dealt Williams to San Francisco.

After the offensive lineman sat out the 2019 season in protest over the way the Redskins handled a cancerous growth on Williams’ head, Washington was in a tough spot: either let their dismayed seven-time Pro Bowler ride the bench in the final year of his contract whilst paying him $12 million in the process, or see what kind of 2020 draft capital he could fetch.

Washington chose the easy answer, obtaining the 49ers’ fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft as well as their third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While both sides were happy to find a deal, Washington’s lead running back explained to media Thursday that he wasn’t thrilled about losing the tackle.

“I didn’t really like the trade, obviously,” Peterson said, per an official team transcript. “I feel like Trent is the best offensive lineman in the game. I’m able to see him firsthand and what he’s able to do. I was hoping there would be some good ending to him and what the Redskins were dealing with but, I’m happy for him. I’ve been on Trent since he was in high school and as long as he’s happy, that’s all that matters.”

The “happy ending” that Peterson mentioned was all but an impossibility due to the nature of Williams’ issue with the franchise, but the legendary NFL running back acknowledged that it was best for Williams to find a new team.

Redskins VP Agrees on Trade Issues

Kyle Smith, Washington vice president of personnel, was a key player in the process of getting Williams dealt at a time that the Redskins could actually do something with what they’ve obtained.

However, while the two picks help Washington not walk away empty-handed, Smith also acknowledges that Williams is worth more than what the team got from the 49ers.

“Trent Williams is a first-round value, that’s what he is, that’s what the tape tells you, that’s what everybody knows,” Smith told reporters after the trade. “This circumstance and everything that has gone into this for two years or whatever it’s been, that’s what’s devalued him. At the end of the day for the Washington Redskins, what we got with a fifth and third, we’re happy with what we got and it’s time to move on and we’re ready to move forward.”

Smith is on the ball in terms of what has “devalued” Williams, but the Redskins organization has to shoulder the blame for why the tackle is leaving in the fashion he is, whether they feel vindicated in the way handled the situation or not.

Williams’ Comments After Being Traded

To round out all sides of Williams’ trade situation, here’s Williams’ comments to the NFL’s Ian Rapoport from when he was traded back in April.

“I’m thankful this is over,” Williams told Rapoport shortly after the trade. “Thanks to (Redskins owner) Dan (Snyder) and the organization for all they’ve done for me. Still a lot of love for the fans and that locker room. Now I’m focusing on being the best player I can possibly be for the 49ers.”

For the 49ers, there’s not much to worry about in terms of Williams’ commitment. His reasoning for combating Washington was focused directly on the way the team responded to his cancerous growth.

Evan Reier is a sportswriter covering the San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com and local sports for the Montana Standard in Butte, MT. Follow and reach out to him on Twitter at @evanreier.