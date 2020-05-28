Patriots Owner Weighs In On Chances of NFL Football in 2020

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is optimistic about the return of the NFL this fall, despite the obvious restrictions that have come about from COVID-19.

Speaking with FOX News, Kraft said:

“Well, we’re very much preparing to hopefully play football this fall. We’re working hand-in-hand with our union. We believe we’re developing protocols that allow us to do it in a safe way looking out first for our players, our personnel, and then, of course, the fans. I believe we can do it.”

More than a week ago, the NFL re-opened club facilities to a limited number of the organization, as long as the state law permits. That was the first step toward bringing the league back for the players, fans, and media. The NFL has the luxury of starting their season later in the year, which means they can watch other sports leagues and combat sports promotions test security measures.

UFC, WWE and Top Rank Boxing Paving the Way

It is safe to say, if the NFL gets underway this fall, it will have to do so without fans in the stadium. While it will require players, coaches, and fans watching at home to adjust to a more quiet and intimate environment, other sports have shown that it can be done.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has ruled to allow the UFC and Top Rank Boxing to put on shows in Nevada, without fans, through the month of June. In May, the UFC had three events in one week in Jacksonville, Florida.

WWE and All-Elite Wrestling have been utilizing increased security measures and taking advantage of an amendment to the Essential Workers laws in Florida to keep their shows running as well. While it may seem the businesses aren’t connected, the combat sports promoters and organizations have perhaps indirectly given a preview into what live sports will look like without fans.

The UFC is back in action on Saturday, May 30 at the UFC’s Apex arena in Las Vegas. With increased security and safety in place–even higher than what was implemented in Florida–the NFL is likely to keep its eye on the smoothness of the event.

The more successful sporting events that we see across the entire sports spectrum, the more confidence state regulators and team owners will be when faced with opening the door for the NFL and other leagues.

The NFL season is set to begin on Thursday, September 10,