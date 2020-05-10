Former All-Pro WR: Bears Are ‘Trash,’ Don’t Embrace Black Quarterbacks

It all started with a tweet. Last week, writer John Feinstein commented on the Chicago Bears decision to decline quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s fifth-year option, and he reminded everyone of something Bears fans are already achingly aware: Chicago chose Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Feinstein also added that he asked former Washington Redskins quarterback (and first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl) Doug Williams about whether race may have played a part in Trubisky getting drafted ahead of two black quarterbacks who were far more experienced. Williams told Feinstein he “absolutely” thinks Mahomes and Watson would have been drafted higher had they been white.

Bears declining 5th yr. option on Mitchell Trubisky, QB they chose AHEAD of Patrick Mahomes AND DeShaun Watson. I asked Doug Williams where Mahomes and Watson would have gone if they'd been white: "Ahead of Trubisky," he said. "Ahead of No. 2" I said. "Absolutely," he answered. — John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) May 3, 2020

Fox Sports’ Doug Gottlieb then threw his two cents into the Twittersphere, saying “the idea the league evaluates a QB on race in 2020 is just dumb … the Bears evaluated em all, and missed.”

This is beyond idiotic @JFeinsteinBooks The idea the league evaluates a QB on race in 2020 is just dumb, disconnected and bitterness from 40 year old transgressions – Trubisky isn’t as good as Watson/Mahomes, the Bears evaluated em all, and missed. That’s it. https://t.co/nLjLcDPk5Q — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) May 8, 2020

Watson himself then chimed in, retweeting Gottlieb, saying that the Bears “NEVER ONCE” spoke to him.

The bears NEVER ONCE talked to me.. https://t.co/nMX7JKW99P — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) May 9, 2020

Footage from the Rich Eisen Show eventually surfaced featuring Watson saying he had spoken to the Bears back in 2017, which led some to call Watson a liar. Watson’s close friend and quarterback coach since high school, Quincy Avery, then responded to the footage from 2017, and had an explanation for why Watson may have said he spoke with the Bears then: “Every year, players are instructed by their agent to leverage the media so that teams feel that there is more competition in the market place than there actually is.”

Not exactly. Explain it to you same way I did for Doug. Every year, players are instructed by their agent to leverage the media so that teams feel that there is more competition in the market place than there actually is. — quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) May 9, 2020

Former Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver Roddy White also weighed in on the subject, tweeting the following at Watson: “U didn’t need to be there anyway they trash and in my lifetime I haven’t seen a black QB on there (sic) roster. They would’ve never embraced you like Houston.”

U didn’t need to be there anyway they trash and in my life time I haven’t seen a black qb on there roster. They would’ve never embraced u like Houston. https://t.co/7mgUBg8Urn — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) May 9, 2020

Watson “liked” White’s tweet, and he hasn’t commented on the matter since, but the subject re-ignited a debate that has been raging about the Bears for awhile now: that the team refuses to have a black starting quarterback because they’re a racist organization.

How Many Black QBs Have the Bears Had?

Roddy White is 38 years old. Perhaps he doesn’t recall seeing a black QB in a Bears uniform, but he was erroneous in his assumption that it hasn’t happened in his lifetime. The Bears have had several black quarterbacks over the years, but they haven’t exactly drafted many.

Chicago has never taken a black quarterback in the first five rounds of the draft before, and they have drafted just one in franchise history. Here’s a look at every black QB who has played for the Bears, as well as what their statistical contributions were:

Willie Thrower was one of the first black quarterbacks in the league, and he played for the Bears in 1953, backing up George Blanda. He appeared in just one game for the Bears, going 3-8 for 27 yards before Blanda returned to the game.

Vince Evans remains the lone black quarterback drafted by the Bears. Chicago took Evans in the sixth round in 1977 NFL Draft, and he remains its most prolific black starter. Evans played from 1977-1983, appearing in 56 games and starting 32. In seven seasons with the Bears, Evans went 464-953 for 6,172 yards, 31 touchdowns and 53 interceptions.

Henry Burris played one season in Chicago, in 2002. Burris started one game that season, playing in six total. In his time with the Bears, Burris completed 18 of 51 passes for 207 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Kordell Stewart spent a season in Chicago in 2003. He started seven games, playing in nine, and he went 2-5 in that time. He went 126-251 for 1,418 yards, seven scores and 12 picks.

Jeff Blake was with the Bears in 2005. He played in two games, starting none, and went 8-9 for 55 yards and a score that year, which was his last in the NFL.

Chris Leak played for them over the course of the 2007 summer and preseason. Leak was undrafted and the Bears released him September of that year.

Jason Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Bears in 2012. He started one game in the lone season he spent with the team. Campbell went 32-51 for 265 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Bears Beat Writers Defend Team

Eric Lambert of Sports Mockery addressed criticism the Bears were receiving on Twitter for not drafting black quarterbacks. Lambert said the Bears weren’t racist, just “stupid” and awful at evaluating the quarterback position, and he’s probably correct — that’s very likely what happened when GM Ryan Pace chose Trubisky over Mahomes and Watson.

But in 100 years, the Bears have drafted one black quarterback, and black QBs have started just 41 games in franchise history. Since 2003, Jason Campbell is the only black quarterback to start a game for the Bears — and it was just the one game. Other than Vince Evans, who spent seven seasons with the Bears, Chicago has seemed unwilling to commit to black quarterbacks for more than a season. Burris, Stewart, Blake and Campbell each spent just one season in Chicago, and that was it.

Perhaps White was reflecting on the lack of black QBs he saw in Chicago during his time in the NFL. White was active from 2005-2015, and Campbell was the only black quarterback to start for the Bears during that time. But the accusation of racism brought out some Chicago sports writers who think the aforementioned quarterback contributions — no matter how insignificant — prove a lack of racism, while others have the opinion certain aspects of the franchise (the Walter Payton statue in front of Soldier Field; the fact that Lovie Smith served as the team’s head coach from 2004-2012 and was a part of the first-ever Super Bowl with two black head coaches) prevent the team from having a racial blindspot at the most important position in sports.

Lambert is likely correct; there has been no evidence of racism in Chicago during Ryan Pace’s tenure, and his decision to select Trubisky over Mahomes and Watson was likely the result of getting enamored with the wrong traits.

The Tribune reported the Bears didn’t meet with Deshaun 1 on 1 for extended private workouts like they did with Mahomes and Mitch. The meeting with Mitch is where they swooned over important QB traits like his Toyota and the dinner reservation he made under the name James McMahon https://t.co/ANTmY81itZ — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 9, 2020

Still, those listing the likes of Campbell, Burris, Stewart or Blake to support their assertion Chicago has given black quarterbacks loads of opportunities might want to actually look at the depth and breadth of those opportunities.

