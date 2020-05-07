One-Time World Record Holder for Motorcycle Distance Jump Ryan Capes Died at 40

Ryan Capes, the one-time world record holder for long-distance motorcycle jump, has died at the age of 40.

The news of Capes’ sad death was first announced in a Facebook post from MotoXAddicts. The post cited a friend of Capes’ family who had spoken to the motocross star’s mother. The post did not mention Capes’ cause of death.

Ryan Capes breaks world distance record motorcycle jump at 390'4"Capes also broke the record for height (78') and distance over an open gap (348'). As a distance jumper for over seven years, Capes has prepared his entire life for his latest stunt and he insists this new distance (390' 4") is just the beginning. After realizing that he had a passion and talent for long-distance jumping, Capes decided to dedicate his life to breaking distance records and leading the charge as the self-proclaimed "new-school pioneer" of distance jumping. Go deep! 2012-05-06T22:15:41.000Z

Capes set his world record in November 2008 when he jumped 391 feet on a motorcycle. Capes told RacerXOnline in 2008 that he performed the jump on a Kawasaki 450. During that interview, Capes said that he had signed a deal with a major network to see if he could surpass 400 feet in a jump. Capes added that he was traveling 102 miles per hour when he hit the ramp.

Capes went on to say that he thought that he could hit 500 feet in distance if he hit the “right ramp” at 120 miles per hour.

