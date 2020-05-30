Jadeveon Clowney Declined ‘Richest Offer on the Table’: Report

Seahawks free-agent Jadeveon Clowney continues to be linked to the Browns, but the latest news makes Cleveland’s chances not seem as strong. During an interview on ESPN 850 WKNR, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Clowney turned down the Browns adding that the team had the “richest offer on the table.”

“I think they’ve been the most aggressive team with him financially,” Schefter explained (via ESPN’s Jake Trotter). “And, I just think he has balked at going to Cleveland for whatever reason. I think he’s been hesitant to go because if he wasn’t, he would’ve gone already because it’s the most money. It’s the richest offer on the table and he hasn’t taken it. So why is that? I don’t know. Is that not wanting to be in that city? Is that a lack of belief in the organization? I don’t know what it is. But there’s no doubt that Cleveland has offered the most money to date. For whatever reason he has not been willing to take it so far. That doesn’t mean that couldn’t change, but it hasn’t changed just yet.”

Clowney’s free agency has been anything but predictable, but it appears if the pass rusher was going to sign with the Browns he would have already done so.

Clowney Is Reportedly Considering the Location of Each Team as Much as the Financial Offer

There does not appear to be a consensus on whether the Browns’ offer is still on the table. Charles Robinson indicated on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast that the location has as much to do with his decision as the financial details.

“Adam Schefter has come out and said the Browns had the best offer on the table. That is correct and I will add a little to that,” Robinson noted. “It was a ‘best offer on the table’ for a bit, for a bit. You know, the Browns were very patient about it. …Clowney is in a space right now, and this is after talking to a multitude of sources who have been involved in the Clowney chase, including other teams for almost two months now. Clowney is in a bit of a space right now where he is worried about the location. He’s like, ‘Do I want to live in that city? Do I want to play in that franchise long-term? Am I getting the money I want? Does the family I will be bringing with me want to live in that city?’ Like, this is a life decision here. It is not just a team decision.”



Clowney Could Re-Sign With the Seahawks But It Would be for Less Money

All indications are the Seahawks also made a significant offer, but that deal is unlikely to still be on the table. Clowney could re-sign with the Seahawks on a one-year deal, but it would likely be for less money than a team like the Browns are offering.

“Clowney has to make a decision, ‘Do I want to play on a one-year contract?’ Robinson explained. “That’s decision No. 1. If he says yes, then decision No. 1A is ‘Do I want to play for the best one-year contract that gets offered and try to blow it up then do it again next year. Or do I want to play for a cut-rate one-year contract and try to blow it up?’ …[Let’s say] Seattle says, ‘You know what, we would love to have you back. We got a cut-rate one-year [deal]. It’s the money we have, sorry. It’s how the cap works. You can come back and play here. It’s going to be on a helluva lot less than the one-year contract say in Cleveland or in Tennessee or somewhere else.’ He’s got to make that decision.”