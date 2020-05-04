NFL Team Wanted to Move Up to Draft New Seahawks’ Linebacker

The Seahawks’ selection of Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round was widely panned by NFL analysts, but it appears Seattle was not the only team targeting him. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora cited former NFL scout Bobby DePaul’s report that the Lions were looking to trade up to select Brooks before the Seahawks snagged him with the No. 27.

“Our guy @bobby_depaul just told us on @IA1057TheFan that he heard the Colts (for Jordan Love) and the Lions (with an eye for Jordyn Brooks) were both seeking to move up to the Ravens pick and perhaps higher as well, Those players ended up going 26 and 27. Baltimore had pick 28,” La Canfora tweeted.

It looks like if the Seahawks had not selected Brooks with the No. 27 pick that the Lions would have traded up to the Ravens’ selection to draft the Texas Tech linebacker at No. 28. The Seahawks got their man just in time as at least one other NFL team was looking at landing Brooks in the first round. The Seahawks also had a deal on the table with the Packers to trade back to No. 30 which likely would have cost them Brooks.

The Seahawks Reportedly Envision Brooks as a Potential Replacement for Wagner at Middle Linebacker

Jordyn Brooks || Texas Tech Red Raiders Linebacker || 2019 Highlights

Seahawks general manager John Schneider indicated in a recent interview with 950 KJR Seattle that Brooks is expected to start out playing weakside linebacker. It appears the Seahawks have even bigger long-term plans for Brooks as a potential successor for K.J. Wright or even Bobby Wagner. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Seahawks view Brooks as a potential replacement for Wagner at middle linebacker whenever his time with the team comes to an end.

“And as I understand it, the Seahawks see him eventually taking over Wagner at the ‘Mike’ ’backer spot,” Breer noted. “While Wagner’s still just 29 and under contract through 2022, it doesn’t hurt to have that sort of plan in place ahead of time, especially when you consider what an important part of the Pete Carroll Seahawks that Wagner’s been, in a lot of different ways.”

Wagner just signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension prior to last season, per Spotrac. Wagner’s deal runs through the 2022 season, but there is a potential out in 2021. Wagner has been the heart of the Seahawks defense, so Seattle is clearly hoping Brooks does not have to succeed the middle linebacker for several more years.

Brooks Accounted for More Than 100 Tackles for Texas Tech in 2019

Brooks was a tackling machine while at Texas Tech notching 108 tackles and three sacks during his final season with the Red Raiders. The Seahawks also liked Brooks’ speed as his 4.54 seconds time in the 40-yard dash made him one of the fastest linebackers in the 2020 class. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expects Brooks to fit in nicely with Wagner and Wright.

“Jordyn is all about competition, he’s got a great head on his shoulders,” Carroll explained to Seahawks.com. “I really like that he has a lot of respect for Bobby and K.J. He knows of them and he’s followed them and he’s looked up to those guys. The first call I got was from Bobby, he wanted his text information so he could get to him right away. We always need to get faster and get tougher on defense no matter what spot we’re talking about and Jordyn fit that perfectly. We’re really excited to add him to our defense.”