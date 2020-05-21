Seahawks Show Interest in Former 49ers Running Back: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are trying to improve their depth at running back, and it appears to be only a matter of time before they make an addition. NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported that the team has “had conversations” with Carlos Hyde.

“The Seahawks have also had conversations with free agent RB Carlos Hyde,” Silver tweeted.

Hyde is coming off his first season topping 1,000 rushing yards in his career. Hyde rushed for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Texans. After spending his first four NFL seasons with the 49ers, Hyde has had short stints with the Browns, Jaguars and most recently, the Texans.

The Seahawks Reportedly Prefer Devonta Freeman Over Carlos Hyde

The Seahawks have also been linked to former Falcons running back Devonta Freeman. According to Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith, Seattle’s preference is to sign Freeman and have not given Hyde a formal offer.

“Can also confirm #Seahawks looked into Carlos Hyde, but sounds like they’ve had more interest in Freeman based on price point, likeness to Penny style-wise. …As far as I know, #Seahawks haven’t made an offer to Carlos Hyde. Sounds like there’s been more mutual interest with Freeman, but that door remains open,” Smith noted in a series of tweets.

Sirus XM’s Adam Caplan reported on Fantasy Points that the Seahawks made an offer to Freeman. So far, the two parties have yet to reach an agreement so it makes sense that the Seahawks are also reaching out to other running backs.

“Man, @caplannfl is on fire @FantasyPts. Just said #Seahawks have made an offer to Devonta Freeman because they don’t think Rashaad Penny will be ready for Week 1. Freeman is asking for more than the offer. Seahawks holding their position,” Fantasy Points’ Joe Dolan noted on Twitter.

Seattle Fears That Rashaad Penny Will Start the Season on the PUP List

Seattle’s push to add another running back looks to be tied to a growing concern that Rashaad Penny will start the season on the PUP list. Chris Carson is expected to be the Seahawks’ lead back, but he is also coming off a season-ending injury. The Seahawks selected Miami running back DeeJay Dallas, but it is unclear how much of a role he will have with the team in 2020. Seahawks general manager John Schneider has indicated on several occasions this offseason that Penny is unlikely to be available at the start of the season.

“Schneider implies on @SportsRadioKJR that Rashaad Penny will start season on PUP list as he recovers from ACL injury. That’s usually a 9-10 month injury and he suffered it Dec. 8. Says “he’s doing great but it was a late-season injury,” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta tweeted.

This leaves a sizable hole behind Carson as the team thrived using both running backs before Penny sustained a season-ending injury. The Seahawks’ depth at running back was so depleted last season that Seattle signed Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin just before the playoffs. Seattle is hoping not to be in a similar position next season.

