New Seahawks Roster Cuts Include Defensive Lineman

The Seattle Seahawks continued to trim their roster as they made room for 12 more undrafted free agents pushing the total number to 17 players. Defensive tackle Nazair Jones headlined the four players released by the Seahawks.

Jones showed promise early in his career playing in 11 games including two starts during his rookie season in 2017. The defensive tackle also played in nine games in 2018 but did not make an appearance last season as he battled injuries. Jones was the Seahawks third-round pick in 2017 and benefitted from Malik McDowell never panning out as The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell detailed.

“After 2017 top draft choice and defensive end Malik McDowell suffered serious head injuries in an ATV accident that ended his Seahawks and NFL career before it started, Seattle’s coaches moved Jones from tackle to a five-technique defensive end,” Bell explained. “That was for 2019. But weeks into last summer’s training camp Jones sustained a knee injury. He went on injured reserve. He missed the entire season and his second chance at a new position with Seattle.”

The Seahawks also announced three additional cuts: running back Adam Choice, defensive tackle Shakir Soto and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu. According to Seahawks.com, Jones is the only player of the four released that played in a regular-season game.

The Seahawks Now Have 25 Rookies on Their Roster

The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported that the Seahawks current 90-man roster includes 25 rookies. This accounts for the eight players the Seahawks selected along with 17 undrafted free agents.

Seattle previously announced five signings including Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon and Washington receiver Aaron Fuller. Most of the latest Seahawks signings had been previously linked to Seattle but the moves are now official. Here is a look at the latest Seahawks undrafted free agent signings.

POSITION PLAYER DT John Avery, SE Missouri RB Patrick Carr, Houston WR Seth Dawkins, Louisville CB Gavin Heslop, Stony Brook RB Anthony Jones, FIU DT Cedrick Lattimore, Iowa TE Tyler Mabry, Maryland FS Chris Miller, Baylor FS Josh Norwood, West Virginia CB Kemah Siverand, Oklahoma St. DE Marcus Webb, Troy TE Dominick Wood-Anderson, Tenn.

Seattle Previously Released Justin Britt & D.J. Fluker

The Seahawks previously released starting offensive linemen Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker to create more cap space. The latest roster moves are not quite as impactful financially and have more to do with roster space.

Seattle is clearly not going to keep all 25 rookies on the final roster, but Pete Carroll has been consistent about giving young players an opportunity to compete, even undrafted rookies. It will be worth watching how the virtual offseason without any on-field workouts will impact the amount of first-year players that make the final roster.

So far, Gordon is the most notable player the Seahawks added as an undrafted free agent. Schneider noted to KJR 950 Seattle that the team is “very excited” to see what he can do.

“We do have to address the backup-quarterback situation,” Schneider told KJR (via The News Tribune). “But that’s one along the way we were able to sign Gordon from Washington State, who we are very excited about.”