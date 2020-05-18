Siliana Gaspard, Shad Gaspard’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Siliana Gaspard is Shad Gaspard’s wife. The couple was married in 2009 and have one son together.

On May 18, 2020, Siliana Gaspard said on her Instagram story that her husband, a former star with the WWE, was missing. Gaspard said that her husband was wearing swimming shorts when he was last seen at Marina Del Ray Beach in California.

TMZ reports that Shad Gaspard was one of a group of swimmers who got swept up in a riptide. He was swimming with his son, 10 when the incident occurred. The TMZ report said that Shad Gaspard directed rescue workers to help his son first. His son was safely rescued from the scene. The TMZ report also said that the picture being used by rescue workers was taken shortly before he vanished.

1. Gaspard Is a Former Professional Fitness Model & Competitive Bodybuilder

Triceps with Siliana Gaspard

Gaspard is a former fitness model and a competitive bodybuilder. Gaspard told Simply Shredded in a 2013 interview that she first got interested in fitness following the birth of her son. Gaspard said that while she gained a normal amount of weight for pregnancy, around 40 pounds, she still found the weight gain “bothersome.”

Gaspard first competed in a National Physique Committee show in the summer of 2011. Gaspard said:

I decided in May 2011 that I wanted to compete in my first NPC show, the Branch Warren Classic, which was in July 2011! Needless to say, I kicked my butt into high gear and placed 2nd in my class. After that I loved the high I got from competing. I then entered the Dallas Europa 2011 and won Overall Bikini, then went to North American Championships in Cleveland where I placed 3rd. Returning home, I again took Overall at the Texas State, crowning me Miss Texas Bikini 2011. My 2nd pro card attempt was at Team Universe where I placed 4th.

Siliana Gaspard NPC Bikini Champion

Gaspard made light of a time when she was in competitive physical shape with an Instagram post showing her competing in 2011. The caption for the photo read, “When Facebook reminds you how you used to look… ah, Facebook, thank you for the reminder.”

2. Siliana Gaspard Went to Bat for Her Husband Following His 2011 Arrest

Ex-WWE Wrestler — The SHOCKING Arrest Footage | TMZ

In March 2011, Shad Gaspard was arrested, accused of jaywalking and resisting arrest in Columbus, Ohio. Siliana Gaspard told TMZ at the time of her belief that her husband had been a victim of racial profiling.

Gaspard told TMZ that her husband kneeled down when he was confronted by an officer in order to show he was not resisting. Gaspard said that the officer shoved her husband’s face in the dirt anyway. The WWE star was with UFC star Josh Barrett at the time. Barrett backed up the Gaspard’s version of events. He tweeted at the time, “Shad Gaspard arrested because a Columbus officer abuses his authority. False jaywalking charge + attitude turns to handcuffs and tackling.”

The jaywalking charges against Shad Gaspard were dropped in July 2011.

3. In Her Youth, Gaspard Was a Nationally Ranked Tennis Prodigy

In a Beauty Is a Beast profile, Gaspard is described as being a native of Sofia, Bulgaria. That profile details that in her youth, Gaspard grew up in different countries, including the U.S. and Canada. At that time, Gaspard was a nationally ranked tennis prodigy. Gaspard said in a 2013 interview with Women’s Fitness, “I played tennis the majority of my life. My role model has always been my mother because she is the strongest woman I know.”

The profile also goes into Gaspard journey to becoming a competitive bodybuilder. The bio says that Shad Gaspard took a role in training his wife for competitions. It adds that Gaspard has been featured in several different fitness magazines including Flex Magazine, FitnessRX for Women, Muscle and Fitness HERS.

4. Gaspard Now Works as a Personal Trainer

According to Gaspard’s Instagram profile, she is a certified trainer and nutritionist. Gaspard describes herself as a “Mompreneur.” The bio includes a link to a message application to contact Gaspard directly. The application indicates that Gaspard offers lifestyle coaching, as well as physical training and nutritional advice. On her Facebook profile, Gaspard describes herself as the owner of Destination Luxury Fit Retreats. Gaspard adds in the bio, “I love animals.”

In her 2013 interview with Simply Shredded, Gaspard said of her attitude toward dieting, “It is very simple and clean. I use the same philosophy as I do for working out – “Just listen to your body.” If I am hungry, I eat, if I am not, I don’t, simple as that.”

5. Gaspard Met Her Husband at a Bar in Tampa

Gaspard said in a 2012 interview with HardBody that she met her husband in a bar in Tampa. Gaspard said she was living in the city at the time. Gaspard joked, “Yes we met at a bar, so tacky” and that she had been there to meet a guy she was dating at the time but he never showed up.

Gaspard described their initial meeting as being “a big mess.” Gaspard said, “He asked me to dance to the Grease theme song LOL. I still wasn’t into him, so my friends literally took his phone, put my number in it, did all of the talking for me, meanwhile Shad’s friend was hitting on me…it was a big mess.” Although the two eventually got together after messaging on MySpace.

