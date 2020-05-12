Tom Brady Blasts Media For ‘Nonsense’ and Irresponsible Reporting

Tom Brady blasted the media on Monday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and former New England Patriots is upset because of the way his relationship with now-former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been portrayed by reporters.

Earlier on Monday, New York Daily News veteran Gary Myers cited “an excellent” source when he reported one of the reasons Brady left the Patriots this offseason for the Bucs was because of a deteriorating relationship with McDaniels.

According to Myers, the source said Brady was “worn out by Josh [McDaniels] after all those years.”

Hard to present an order of why Tom Brady didn't want to return to Patriots. But one thing has been very much overlooked, according to an excellent source: His deteriorating relationship with OC Josh McDaniels. Tom was worn out by Josh after all these years. That surprised me. — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) May 11, 2020

This was quite the bombshell, perhaps that explains Brady’s swift response.

Rather quickly, Brady responded via his Instagram story. His response was captured by USA Today’s Henry McKenna:

Tom Brady refutes the report that he had a deteriorating relationship with Josh McDaniels, which led TB12 to leave the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/JJfPkv2z6T — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) May 12, 2020

Brady tagged McDaniels on Instagram and called him a brother for life, based on the 19 years the two men spent working together.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Why the Concept Might Have Been Easy to Believe

Brady and McDaniels have had some blowups on the sidelines during their time together. Whenever there is friction in the player’s history, there is the potential for problems to arise.

During this memorable sequence in 2017, Brady began shouting at McDaniels who was pointing out the Quarterback’s failure to recognize am open receiver on the previous play against the Buffalo Bills:

Tom Brady Fight with Josh McDaniels on Sideline – Week 13 2017don't forget to sub for more NFL videos 2017-12-03T19:16:41.000Z

Because everyone still seems to be searching for underlying reasons to explain Brady leaving the only franchise he’s ever played for professionally, it was inevitable, at some point the focus would shift to McDaniels.

Brady quickly addressed those concerns as quickly as anyone could expect. Perhaps this is what it appears to be, a case of amicable separation with no deep-rooted ill will at play.

What Does McDaniels Have to Say About the Media Reports?

Not surprisingly, McDaniels hasn’t taken to social media to address any of the rumors. Because of the impact and restrictions brought on by COVID-19, the media hasn’t had the same level of access to McDaniels.

Rest assured, when the Patriots and their coaching staff begin to speak to the media regularly again, McDaniels will face the inevitable string of Brady-related questions.

Brady Has Remained Active and Visible This Offseason

It wouldn’t have been a shock to see Brady pull back from the limelight a bit. His free-agent decision was such a major story for the first quarter of the year, had Brady taken a low profile until the beginning of training camp, it would have been understandable.

Instead, the future Hall-of-Famer has been active on social media, done an interview with Howard Stern, and a few other things that prove he’s going to end his career being as accessible as he has been his entire career.

Also Read: