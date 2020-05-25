Epic Ninja Battle Unfolds as Tony Ferguson Looks On [WATCH]

UFC star Tony Ferguson suffered a stunning stoppage loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 earlier this month, but that didn’t keep the 36-year-old American from moving forward with his life in a positive way.

Remember watching Ferguson dance around in his hospital gown with a broken orbital bone in the immediate aftermath of his last fight?

Well, Ferguson took to social media again on Sunday evening to entertain his millions of fans and followers with an even more fun and surprising video.

You can watch Ferguson’s amazingly creative finger puppet ninja show.

It’s an act that simply must be seen to be believed, and one that points to Ferguson’s spirits remaining high as he recovers from his last fight and looks forward to the next.

“Enguarde ⚔️”🕴# KeepYourDukesUp # Bushido # Bonzaiiiiii 💪🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸 🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/YAB5gJVVie — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 25, 2020

Ferguson’s 12-Fight Win Streak Snapped at UFC 249

Ferguson entered UFC 249 on a 12-fight win streak only to see it snapped by Gaethje, who was a late replacement opponent for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Gaethje took the bout on short notice, and the UFC made Ferguson-Gaethje for the interim 155-pound title.

Ferguson was the betting favorite, but Gaethje surprisingly dominated the former interim champ to score UFC gold.

The fight was largely one-sided after the opening round.

For the majority of the fight, Gaethje battered Ferguson’s head and body until blood gushed out from the 36-year-old’s bruised and swollen face.

In the end, the referee was forced to stop the action before the final five minutes were finished.

Ferguson was courageous, but he simply had no answer for the onslaught that Gaethje brought into the Octagon with him at UFC 249.

In the end, Gaethje pulled off the biggest win of his career, and Ferguson saw his chance to finally face Nurmagomedov go up in smoke, perhaps this time for good.

Ferguson Received Praise After Last Fight Despite Loss

Ferguson was quite disappointed after Gaethje defeated him at UFC 249 on May 9 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Af first, the fighter even refused to shake Gaethje’s hand to congratulate him.

But Ferguson did end up embracing Gaethje after UFC 249 was over, and soon enough it seemed like the entire MMA world wanted to embrace Ferguson via social media, too.

Former UFC heavyweight Frank Mir tweeted, “I don’t know what Tony Ferguson’s chin is made of but I’m pretty sure the cure and vaccine for the Corona Virus is in there.”

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez tweeted, “Styles truly make match ups … Thank you to Justin and Tony for an incredible fight.”

Even Conor McGregor’s notorious training partner Dillon Danis posted, “respect to Tony Ferguson a true samurai he will be back stronger than ever.”

Indeed, judging by how Ferguson has lived his life since losing his fight against Gaethje, Ferguson truly does appear to be back in samurai form.

Heck, even Ferguson’s fingers are ninjas.

