John Oliver Rips ‘Idiot’ Dana White, UFC Boss Hits Back [LOOK]

UFC president Dana White isn’t buying into “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver’s latest comments about the way the UFC is handling its business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

White blasted Oliver via social media on Monday for using “selective facts” during one of his popular HBO show’s latest segments which aimed to put the UFC on blast.

“I like John Oliver, I think he’s funny,” White said. “But this is a perfect example of how you can control the narrative by using selective facts. We did approximately 1,100 tests, only 3 were positive, it was a fighter and his 2 trainers and we had 3 events NOT 1.”

Oliver’s Commentary Light on Facts and Heavy on Personal Attacks

Still, the main part to which White seems to have taken issue with is that Oliver labeled White an “idiot” without really explaining exactly why the UFC’s Fight Island plan is such a terrible idea.

On top of that, White’s tweet suggested Oliver misreported various facts when the reality is that he didn’t report many facts at all.

“Yes, the UFC is apparently building a facility on a private island that they’re calling ‘Fight Island’,” Oliver said. “Now is that clever name? No. Is it the perfect name? Yes, because it’s the first thought an idiot would have if they wanted to name a private island where fights happened.”

During that same segment, Oliver went on to explain how “risky” it was for the UFC and other sports companies to move forward with creating content right now.

Of course, one might also add that Oliver could only produce that segment because he and the other people involved in making his show over at HBO were also tasking themselves with doing the same thing the UFC was attempting to do.

“Last Week Tonight” wants to continue producing its product for its consumers during the pandemic. Is the UFC really that wrong for attempting to do the same?

‘Last Week Tonight’ Still Filming During COVID-19

HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” did make huge changes to the way it operates during the global pandemic. As of March 2020, the show began being filmed at Oliver’s home with no live studio audience.

Still, Oliver doesn’t seem to see the existing parallels, nor does he seem to have any idea that White pretending to be an expert on how Oliver should run his show would be just as ridiculous as Oliver pretending to know how White should run his combat sports company.

Instead, Oliver simply used his segment to point his finger at how much risk was involved in the UFC’s massive undertaking.

“But clearly staging events is risky at the moment,” Oliver said. “Just the day before last weekend’s UFC event, a fighter had to pull out after he and two of his cornermen tested positive, underscoring the fact that if you want to come back completely without risk that’s just not possible right now.”

But if anyone knows about risk, it’s the people within the fight sports community who have been operating under the risky blood-and-guts circumstances that always exist the world MMA and boxing.

Oliver might be brand new to the entire concept, but White is not.

