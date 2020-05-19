WWE Backlash 2020: Matches & Predictions

WWE’s Backlash PPV was once used as an event themed around WrestleMania rematches and brand new feuds following the company’s grandest show of the year.

For 2020, Backlash’s timing has been pushed a bit farther into the WWE’s PPV calendar year. After this year’s installment of Money in the Bank took its place, Backlash has reappeared and taken over the June PPV position. And judging by the current global pandemic we’re smack dab in the middle of, chances are this show is going to emanate from the WWE Performance Center. The biggest matchup announced for this event is a rematch between Edge and Randy Orton, but plenty of other major matchups are planned to fill out the card. How will the new Raw Women’s Champion Asuka fare against her newfound competition? Will Otis still be in possession of his MITB briefcase once this show rolls around? And who will make it the Intercontinental Championship tournament finals?

Only time will tell. While we await this year’s installment of Backlash, let’s go over the card and pick the winners we see in our crystal ball.

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Predictions & Winner: If you read my WrestleMania 36: Night Two review, you know I was severely disappointed in the Last Man Standing brawl that took place between these two in-ring greats. The entirely too long runtime, slower-paced action, and uninspired offense all did a bang-up job of making one of my most anticipated matches of ‘Mania 36 weekend a complete bore. You’d think after winning in such a decisive manner that Edge would come back to take on someone else who’s willing to join his comeback tour. But no…Randy Orton has resurfaced and made the oddest of requests. Instead of requesting a rematch with a different stipulation put in place, Orton has challenged Edge to a straight-up single’s match that’s being billed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.”

Edge accepts Randy Orton's WWE Backlash challenge: Raw, May 18, 2020

Now that tagline is quite the lofty one. And even though I enjoy both men’s work, this match between them will come nowhere near that five-star rating scale. While the match won’t be terrible by any means (I especially enjoyed their Monday Night Raw meeting in 2007), I just can’t see it surpassing the mat classics delivered by men such as Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kenta Kobashi, and several other in-ring perfectionists. I get the feeling that Orton will find a way to out grapple Edge and still reach into his bag of dirty tricks to incapacitate Edge when the ref’s focus has been tampered with. Orton’s victory here will leave both men at 1-1 in their current series and unsurprisingly lead to a final showdown between the two at Extreme Rules. Let’s all hope that third matchup is a clear step above their LMS affair…