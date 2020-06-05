Barcelona Confirm Lionel Messi Has ‘Minor’ Injury Ahead of La Liga Restart

Barcelona have confirmed that captain Lionel Messi has a “minor” injury ahead of La Liga’s restart. The Argentine missed training again on Friday, for the second session in a row, and the club has offered an update on his condition on their website.

“Barça captain Leo Messi has a minor right quadriceps injury and trained in isolation, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days remaining before Barça finally get back to playing matches. He should be able to rejoin his team-mates in a few days’ time.”

Barcelona are due to resume their La Liga campaign on June 13 away at Real Mallorca after a break of almost three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The club’s statement suggests Messi will be back in full training next week ahead of the game.

Barcelona to Train at Camp Nou on Saturday

Quique Setien’s side also confirmed they would be taking the unusual step of training at the Camp Nou on Saturday as they step up their preparations for their return to action.

“For tomorrow’s Saturday session the players will train again, but unusually, this session is going to be on the pitch in the Camp Nou as Setién works to get his players ready for the return to football, but with games being played behind closed doors.”

The move makes sense as La Liga will be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future, something the players have already spoken about.

Messi has said playing without fans is “downright spooky,” while strike partner Luis Suarez told the club’s media it will be “peculiar” to play in an empty stadium.

Barcelona Face Real Mallorca Next

The Catalan giants will be heavy favorites to win their first game back against Mallorca who are in the relegation zone.

Barca hammered Mallorca 5-2 at the Camp Nou in December but haven’t played at Son Moix for eight years. On their last visit they ran out 4-2 winners with Messi scoring twice.

Barcelona won’t have much rest before they are in action again. Their second game back is against Leganes at Camp Nou on June 16. Leganes are another team in the relegation zone and have managed just five wins all season in La Liga.

Setien’s men will be expected to win both games and have little room for error at the top of the table with just a two-point advantage over Real Madrid.

