Neymar Must Pay Barcelona $7.5 Million After Bonus Dispute

Neymar has been ordered to pay former club Barcelona €6.7 million ($7.5 million) by a Spanish court following a dispute between the Brazilian and the club regarding a bonus.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward had claimed he was owed €43.6m ($49m) in unpaid bonuses from Barcelona, but a judge has now ruled in the Catalan giants’ favour. Barcelona released an official statement to confirm the verdict:

“FC Barcelona expresses its satisfaction with the verdict announced today by Social Court 15 in Barcelona in relation to the lawsuit involving FC Barcelona and the player Neymar Jr regarding the amount of the signing bonus in the final renewal of the player’s contract. “The ruling has fully dismissed the player’s claim for payment of 43.6 million euros, and has accepted a large part of the defence presented by FC Barcelona, as a result of which the player must return 6.7 million euros to the club. “Since the player’s representative is entitled to appeal this decision, the club shall continue to fervently defend its legitimate interests.”

Neymar spent four years at Barcelona but left in 2017 after PSG paid his €222m release clause. The Brazilian signed his last contract with Barcelona in 2016 that included a €43m loyalty bonus.

Barcelona did pay Neymar €14m of the bonus but “deposited the remaining amount with a notary” when it emerged the forward would be joining PSG. Neymar subsequently asked for the remaining bonus to be paid which led to Barcelona suing their former star for breach of contract.

What Next for Barcelona and Neymar?

Friday’s verdict brings to an end a long-running saga between Barcelona and Neymar since his surprise exit. The forward’s decision to swap the Camp Nou for Ligue 1 was widely regarded as a step down in the Brazilian’s career.

Neymar has gone on to enjoy plenty of success with PSG. He’s won three league titles with the Ligue 1 side but has not yet managed to inspire the club to a first triumph in the Champions League.

Speculation about a Camp Nou return has never been far away. The Catalans tried to sign him last summer, and Neymar was keen to come back, but the move broke down, according to Julien Laurens at ESPN.

Barcelona were going to renew their attempts to sign Neymar in the summer transfer window. However, the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic mean it is now “extremely unlikely” they will be able to afford such as deal, according to Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Boss Not Happy With New Champions League Format