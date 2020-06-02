Alex Mack Says Falcons Guard Chris Lindstrom ‘Can Be as Good as He Wants’

The Falcons used two first-round picks on offensive linemen in the 2019 NFL draft grabbing Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary.

Lindstrom, former Boston College offensive guard, was the top offensive lineman to come out of the 2019 class and the Atlanta selected him at No. 14.

Unfortunately, Lindstrom’s rookie year wasn’t what we expected due to an injury early on in the season.

But, he is back for a healthier 2020 season and expected to have a notable year.

Alex Mack Believes in Lindstrom

Falcons’ All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl center, Alex Mack believes in Lindstrom and says he has all the skills to be as good as he wants to be, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Chris is going to be a really good player,” Mack said. “I know he works very hard and he’s mentally tied into things. He has pretty good vision on the field.

“Those things are going to take you a really long way. You add that with his physical ability for how quick and strong that he is, he could be as good as he wants to be. He’s got the work ethic to take him there.”

Alex Mack’s Opinion Matters

Lindstrom rose up the depth chart throughout the offseason and earned himself a starting role on the offense heading into the season

However, he missed 10 games last season with a broken foot he suffered in the season opener and was in a walking boot for eight weeks.

Mack says as long as he stays healthy, Lindstrom has longevity in the NFL. Mack’s opinion matters and is valid considering his NFL success and he knows him the best.

“If he stays healthy, he’s on the field and he’s learning every day, he’s going to be a good player for a really long time,” Mack said.

Lindstrom played 296 snaps last season and is looking to play more.

Falcons Load Offensive Line

The Falcons struggled heavily on the offensive line last season but are looking to be a lot better this year.

The starting o-line now consists of five former first-rounders with the addition of Matthew Hennessy who is projected to start at the left guard position.

Hennessy is a hybrid lineman who can play at center or guard. Hennessy was regarded as the top center in the draft this year. With Alex Mack entering his 12th season and turning 35, Atlanta has plans to move him into Mack’s role one day.

We’ll also see Kaleb McGary step it up at right tackle this year since a rookies second season is considered to be where they make their biggest leap forward. McGary started all 16 games last season.

Left tackle, Jake Matthews is another NFL vet who has been fairly consistent since entering the league in 2014 and starting every single game. But, last year was dreadful to watch and he ranked 74th out of 80 guards by Pro Football Focus.

With Lindstrom back and healthy for the 2020 season, McGary’s second season, and the addition of Hennessy, the Falcons have actually have a lot to look forward to this year.

