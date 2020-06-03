As Sports Ease Back In, Sports Gambling Is Full Steam Ahead

It wasn’t that long ago when we had no clue how or when live sports would return. Many different proposals were tossed around, such as playing or finishing seasons with fewer teams than are in the leagues. Most leagues are still grappling with all those different ideas as of the date of this piece.

Some of these situations led to plenty of infighting, political arguments, public health considerations and the risk versus reward factor, just to name a few. Regardless though, the one main theme that has been universally accepted is that, at least for now, the only way sports can return is without any fans in attendance. It’s certainly been odd to see arenas with all their empty seats, to be able to hear individual voices through what was once enough noise to drown out even the loudest of coaches and trainers. Some of those voices even had unintended consequences, just ask Daniel Cormier.

Make no mistake about it though, even with all the strange goings-on in the sports world, there’s one thing that you can set your watch by…gamblers will gamble. Our friends at William Hill have provided a few highlights of some of the more interesting winning bets that they paid out over the weekend.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns

$25,000 was bet on Rodriguez/Green Over 1.5 rounds (-105) for a total payout of $48,809.

$28,000 was placed on Casey Kenney to win at -280 for a total payout of $38,000.

$13,000 was wagered on Jamahal Hill at -130 for a $23,000 payout.

And the underdog bet of the night was on Katlyn Chookagian at +115. A bettor laid $14,465 to collect a payout of $31,099.75.

Biggest Bundesliga Bets

A bettor placed $9,000 on Over 3 goals (-115) in the Vfl Wolfsburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen match to collect $16,826.10

$6,950 was wagered on Borussia Monchengladbach (-200) to collect $10,425 in total.

The Parlays of Which We Dream

One bettor wagered $800 on a 5-leg parlay in the KBO that hit for a payout of $10,670

Another KBO parlay was hit when a player also completed a 5-leg ticket. This bet was slightly more modest..$100 to collect $2891.70

$20 was placed on a 9-leg NASCAR Supermarket Heroes 500 match-ups parlay to collect a total payout of $7,156

A $2 wager was made on a 10-leg NASCAR Supermarket Heroes 500 match-ups parlay to collect a total payout of $1,442

If there is one thing to be learned from spending a bit too much time in sportsbooks and casinos it’s this; gamblers, the real gamblers, are an adaptive and incredibly intelligent bunch. This type of player is in the very small minority when it comes to the gambling public, but instead of fretting over not having sports on which to wager, they simply adapt. They learn everything they can about sports like Korean Baseball or German Soccer and if there’s an edge to exploit, you better believe they’ll do so quite effectively. World class talent and ability comes in all shapes and sizes.

