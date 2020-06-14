Austin Dillon & Wife Whitney Dillon Posts First Photo of Baby Ace

Austin Dillon and wife Whitney Dillon finally welcomed their baby son, Ace Dillon, into the world on Sunday, June 14. Austin announced the news by posting Ace’s first photo on Instagram and noting he would still be racing later this afternoon.

“Wow, @whitneydillon you amaze me everyday! This by far is your biggest feat yet. My love for you and @acedillon3 is Agape Love. Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was say goodbye to go race today. Hopefully we bring back a trophy for Ace on the first day we welcomed him into this world! 👶🏻♠️ #FamilyOf3️⃣,” Austin noted.

Here is a look at the family’s first photo.

Whitney & Austin Told Their Family the Good News at Thanksgiving

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9f32bPngsj/

Whitney has been posting pregnancy updates on her website The BFF Blog that she runs with her friend Mariel. The couple opted to tell their family about the exciting news last Thanksgiving as Whitney detailed on her blog.

“Right before it was time for the prayer, Austin asked everyone to gather around the kitchen because he wanted to start a new family tradition,” Whitney explained. “Little did they know, we were about to tell them about Baby Dillon. He asked everyone to get out their phones, click on ‘video,’ and push record. Once everyone had their phones on record, he said, ‘Whitney is pregnant.’ We got EVERYONES reaction from every angle. It was so good!”

Whitney gave fans a sneak peek at their new baby’s name as she posted photos of an “Ace” sign being put up. Austin has been participating in races but had A.J. Allmendinger on standby to be the driver of the No. 3 car if he gets a call that Whitney is in labor.

Austin & Whitney’s New Baby, Ace, Already Has His Own Instagram Page

Austin recently tagged his future son, Ace, on Instagram. Ace does not have any Instagram posts yet but his parents are already excited to share adorable photos.

“Ace RC Dillon, your mom and dad can’t wait to meet you!” Austin posted on Instagram in February.

Whitney opened up about the transition to being a mom and all she has learned during the pregnancy.

“A real life human is taking over your body,” Whitney explained on The BFF Blog. “It’s telling you what to do and when to do it. You just have to tell yourself that every pregnant woman feels this. You’re not crazy… you’re just human. For us, once we found out the sex of our baby, that’s when everything became so so exciting! It made the experience more personal. I started talking to him and Ace was kicking for the first time. Not to mention, it’s time for shopping, planning and decorating.”

The Couple Got Married in 2017

The couple got married at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina on December 9, 2017. Whitney and Dillon got a special treat as it snowed on their wedding day.

“It doesn’t snow much in North Carolina and I can’t believe we had a winter wonderland for our big day!” Whitney explained on her blog. “Austin originally wanted to get married in Montana for the snow so I was thrilled when he got the one thing he wanted most for our magical day.”

Even before marrying a NASCAR driver, Whitney was familiar with the sports world as she was a Tennessee Titans cheerleader. Whitney graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga in 2012 with a Communications degree.

It will be interesting to see how Austin continues to balance the NASCAR race schedule with his new dad duties. Whitney recently joked on Twitter that the races could put her into labor.

“This race is guna give me contractions,” Whitney said.