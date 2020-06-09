Bears DB ‘110 Percent’ Plans to Kneel During Anthem This Upcoming Season

Jordan Lucas will be the first, but he very likely will not be the last. Lucas, who spent the previous two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Chicago Bears this offseason — and in his first conversation with the media, he shared his plans regarding kneeling during the national anthem this upcoming season.

Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times asked Lucas about his thoughts about the current state of the country and whether he planned to protest racial inequality and police brutality after the death of George Floyd, and Lucas was incredibly candid in his response.

“My wife is a very vocal person on social media about all the issues that are going on across the world, about George Floyd and all the other innocent black people who have been killed,” Lucas began. “Me, I have a family and a son, so I have a lot more to worry about as far as the family aspect goes, so I’m not doing the front line protesting. What I am doing is donating money to different foundations, helping people get out of jail, donating for protesters who have been thrown in jail who have been peacefully protesting,” Lucas said.

When he was asked whether he would kneel, he didn’t skip a beat.

Jordan Lucas: “110 Percent” Will Kneel During Anthem in 2020

Lucas, who also noted he was looking forward to playing on the Bears’ “top five defense,” said he “110 percent” planned on kneeling during the national anthem this upcoming season. He is the first player of the Bears organization to confirm this intention publicly, but he very likely will not be the last.