Roger Goodell Responds to NFL Players With Powerful Message [WATCH]

We were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.” That might be the most powerful sentence ever spoken by an NFL commissioner.

On Friday, in response to a viral video put out by the New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and others, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed his and the NFL’s commitment to condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people.

Goodell admitted the NFL was wrong to try to silence Colin Kaepernick (though he did not mention the blackballed quarterback by name) and other players who tried to peacefully protest police brutality and other injustices.

Watch the video:

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

Amidst the obvious racial turmoil in the United States, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees seemed to inadvertently stoke the fire with his own insensitive remarks.

After seemingly dismissing the Black Lives Matter protests and shifting the focus to the kneeling that he incorrectly deemed to be a disrespect to the American flag and the Armed Forces, Brees received massive backlash from people outside the NFL and his teammates.

Brees attempted to apologize with this Instagram post and video, but the aforementioned video from NFL players had already been set into motion.

Some will doubt the sincerity of Goodell’s message and the NFL owners’ commitment to addressing this issue. However, it could be argued, their sincerity is irrelevant. These statements, the financial investments from major organizations and the shift in narrative associated with African Americans in this country can play a role in establishing a future that represents equality for our children who are being raised in what could be a more hope-filled country.