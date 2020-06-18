Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles & Wife Tori Welcome Baby Boy

New Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is a dad again. Foles’ wife Tori gave birth to a son, Duke Nathan Foles, on June 12, and shared the news via Instagram late Wednesday evening. The two also have a daughter, Lily, who was born in June 2017.

“What a true miracle and sweet surprise it is to meet our baby BOY,” Tori Foles captioned, along with several photos she shared of Duke. “Lily has a new best friend and loves her baby bro so much. We feel incredibly blessed and are enjoying every second with our little man.”

Tori also shared a side-by-side image of baby Duke and her husband as an infant, noting the similarities between the two are pretty incredible. In the baby photo of Foles shared by his wife, he is clutching a football with his tiny hands.

Bears QB Nick Foles: My Children Are ‘What it’s About’

When Foles won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2018, one of the more memorable images to emerge from the celebration was a photo of little Lily Foles in oversized pink headphones staring at her beaming father. When asked about his family leading up to the big game, Foles got visibly emotional.

“That’s the most important thing,” Foles said about his daughter. “When I think about this journey and everything, I get home and I, uh … I get to see her. I get to see my wife. I see her and my wife, just in her face and in her mannerisms, that’s what it’s about. I know that every time I step on the field, every single thing I do, there’s going to be some days she looks and wants to know who her daddy was and what he did.”

Nick and Tori suffered a miscarriage in May of 2019 when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tori shared the devastating news on Instagram.

After such a sad and terrible loss, the Foles’ now have their second healthy child, and their first son.

“It’s the greatest thing in the world. I can’t explain it. Being a father is the coolest thing in the world,” Foles said about fatherhood in 2018.

