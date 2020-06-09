Bears WR Allen Robinson Details How Randy Moss Upped His Game in Major Way

Back in 2017, when Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, he trained with Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss over the summer. Robinson wound up tearing his ACL in the first game of the year in 2017, missing the entire season, but it turns out the work he put in with Moss helped him hone what he considers to be his greatest strength as a receiver.

Robinson recently appeared on Alex Rollins’ YouTube channel, where he broke down specific plays and detailed how and why he runs certain routes the way he does. The Bears’ top wideout said that while COVID-19 has changed the offseason, he has still managed to maintain a decent degree of normalcy, at least football-wise. “I’ve been able to get on the field four or five times a week,” he told Rollins. “Same with lifting and the other kind of workouts that I do.”

It was a fascinating discussion and breakdown, with Robinson also revealing which specific skills Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss helped him sharpen.

Allen Robinson on Training With Randy Moss: ‘One of the Best Experiences of My Life’

Robinson fondly recalled training with Moss, noting that the ACL injury he suffered afterwards did not ultimately dampen the experience. “That was one of the best experiences of my life,” Robinson said of his workouts with Moss. He also gained some invaluable insight from one of the best to ever do it.

“Something that Randy over the time of us training really put in my head was keeping my feet on the ground a little bit more, because I’ll have more control based on where the ball is,” Robinson said. “So for me, staying on the ground, I’m able to maneuver the defender more. I think as you see my game now, it is a lot less jump balls and rather me kind of body positioning and being able to keep my feet on the ground and catching it over the shoulder and doing things like that.”

Catching it over the shoulder was Moss’ signature move, and he helped Robinson work on that, as well. “He was a huge over-the-shoulder guy. When we would work out, I would catch probably 50 to 60 passes every day over the shoulder in some form or fashion,” Robinson noted.

Focusing on his footwork was something that Robinson credits with making him the player he is today. “I think for me, that’s what was able to take my game to the next level because I’m able to now keep my feet on the ground and have a little bit more control for longer. I’m able to maneuver around that defensive back rather than being in the air and if I get pushed off balance or if I get held and it’s not called, or if there’s a pass interference call, I’m able to keep my feet on the ground, and that’s my strongest point.”

You can watch the full breakdown and discussion Robinson had with Rollins below.

ALLEN ROBINSON BREAKS DOWN HIS OWN GAME FILM! 👀 🔥On this week's episode, I was joined by Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Allen Robinson. Allen breaks down his game film, and provides insight on the specific nuances and details of playing NFL Wide Receiver at a pro bowl level. This episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze Allen Robinson.

