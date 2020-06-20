Belmont Results: Betting Payouts for Trifecta, Exacta & Superfecta

Tiz the Law won the 2020 Belmont Stakes followed by Dr Post and Max Player as the favorite lived up to the lofty expectations coming into the race. Here is a look at Tiz the Law pulling away from the field.

THE NEW YORK HERO! 🗽 Tiz The Law pulls away on the back stretch and wins the @BelmontStakes in brilliant fashion ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZEtHmdqLjI — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 20, 2020

Tap It to Win jumped out to an early lead, but it was Tiz the Law that turned on the burners as the horses headed into the final stretch. The 2020 Belmont Stakes was one of the more unique races we have seen in some time given the circumstances. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Triple Crown schedule flipped to have the Belmont leading into a rescheduled Kentucky Derby in September followed by the Preakness in October. Heading into the race, Tiz the Law’s jockey Manny Franco believed he had the best horse and they proved it on the track.

“I think we have the best horse in the race,” Franco told The New York Post (via Newsweek). “He makes my work a lot easier. He’s a versatile horse. He can be there on the pace or sit off. He’s run here before and won and I think he likes the track. So, that’s to our advantage.”

The odds reflected Franco’s belief as Tiz the Law was a heavy favorite in a significantly weakened field. Several of the other top contenders were scratched in the weeks leading up to the race. There are also some teams that opted to skip the Belmont and enter the Kentucky Derby in the fall.

The Belmont Stakes Led the Revised 2020 Triple Crown Schedule

Not only was the schedule revised, but the race was shortened in an effort to keep the horses safe. The Belmont is typically the longest race of the Triple Crown, but horses usually have two races to build up stamina for the event. Race organizers opted to shorten it since it became the first race on the new Triple Crown schedule. Jack Knowlton, who is the managing partner of Sackatoga Stable which owns Tiz the Law, believes there should not be an asterisk on this year’s races.

“It’s a little screwed up but it’s still the Triple Crown,” Knowlton explained to Blood Horse prior to the race. “Some people will complain it’s not the Triple Crown and if they want to put an asterisk on it, that’s fine. And if they don’t want to hold the horse who wins all three of the races in the same high regard as the other Triple Crown winners because he didn’t race the mile-and-a-half at the end, I get it and I’m OK with that. I would still love to win all three races.”

Here is a look at the final Belmont results courtesy of NBC Sports.

Belmont Stakes Results 2020

The number listed to the right of the horse is their post position.

PLACE HORSE 1. Tiz the Law (8) 2. Dr Post (9) 3. Max Player (3) 4. Pneumatic (10) 5. Tap It to Win (1) 6. Sole Volante (2) 7. Modernist (4) 8. Farmington Road (5) 9. Fore Left (6) 10. Jungle Runner (7)

Belmont Stakes Betting Payouts: Win, Place & Show

The following data is courtesy of NBC and is based on a $2 bet. The numbers to the left of the horse are its post position.

HORSE WIN PLACE SHOW 8 Tiz the Law $3.60 $2.90 $2.60 9 Dr Post $5.80 $4.20 3 Max Player $5.20

Belmont Stakes Betting Payouts 2020: Exacta, Trifecta & Superfecta

$2 EXACTA $1 TRIFECTA $1 SUPERFECTA 8-9 8-9-3 8-9-3-10 $19.60 $99.50 $556.50

