Ben Wallace Reveals Why He Supports Kyrie Irving’s Basketball League Idea

Brooklyn Nets point guard, Kyrie Irving turned some heads when it was reported that NBA players should consider starting his own basketball league.

Retired NBA player, Kendrick Perkins expressed his displeasure with Irving and later apologized.

Legendary Detroit Pistons big man, Ben Wallace is in support of Irving’s idea.

Appearing on a recent episode of Fox Sports Radio’s Listen In With KNN, Wallace was candid. “Yeah, you got a lot of guys talking starting another league or a different league or whatever,” Ben Wallace told the show’s host, Kelsey Nicole Nelson.

“I think that just that just come from, you know, looking at to get educated on the business side of the games and realizing that what type of power that they have, you know, their, how marketable they are. And when you look at it at the end of the day, though, you know, the players are the ones on the court, you know, the players are the ones that [are] putting their body on the line and sacrificing, sacrificing their bodies, sacrificing their family time, and going out there and playing the game and putting on a good show that’s entertaining for everybody to watch.”

Ben Wallace won an NBA championship with the Pistons in 2004. The four-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA Defensive Player of The Year thinks that modern NBA players have gotten smarter and have a sense of ownership. “When guys start making a proposal of starting their own league, it’s something that everybody should take serious and should pay attention to,” he told Kelsey Nicole Nelson.

“Because without the player, there is no League, without the players there is no basketball, no baseball, no football no soccer. The players are the driving force behind all these things and with the players out there playing and being productive on the floor, a lot of people, who’s invested in these teams, they get to see a great return on [their] investment. And I just think that the players take it upon themself to say: ‘Hey, we want to be a bigger part, we want to play.’ We want to be in our major players in this in this game, not just as, as a player, but also as a businessman, you know, so, so it’s strictly about business right now and if they serious about it, then they need to, you know, put forth some action, and try to get it done.”

