Analyst Makes Wild Claim About Luka Doncic, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan

In an interiew with Chicago Bulls rookie, Coby White earlier this season, he spoke reverently about Michael Jordan.

“He’s in my eyes the greatest to ever do it,” he told me during a break from a photo shoot with Zenni.

“People dream to be in the position that he was in, like you said, he’s the face of the Bulls, and I’m just trying to hang a banner one day, you know, just like he did.

“When I got drafted to the Bulls, a lot of people were trying to be like: ‘yeah, the last person that got drafted to the Bulls was Michael Jordan and blah blah blah’ and I was like: ‘nah, don’t compare me to him.’”

Insightful for a young man who hadn’t seen MJ suit up during the Bulls and was about three years old by the time His Airness retired after his run with the Washington Wizards.

I’ll add: White did get the chance to understand the significance of MJ’s dominance while watching ESPN’s Last Dance documentary back in the spring.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, retired NBA player turned ESPN NBA analyst. “They talk about the most skilled of all time you think Larry Bird and in today’s NBA you talk Luka Doncic,” he told me.

“When you go back and watch Michael, he was so, so sound with that Dean Smith footwork.”

That’s rich.

Michael Jordan was one of the best to ever do it on in the NBA.

Six NBA championships, tons of Air Jordan reto sneakers that are still in rotation since 1984 and he is eternally regarded as a Chicago Bulls icon playing alongside Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant and Dennis Rodman.

Hollins’ Larry Bird and Luka Doncic assessment is also interesting.

An Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Bird was a 12-time NBA All-Star, three-time MVP and retired with career averages of 24.3 points per game, 10 rebounds per game and 6.3 assists per game.

Doncic, 21, is one of the most polished and well-rounded products in recent years. The NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Yea also fills up a stats sheet.

In his rookie campaign last season, Doncic posted a solid 21.2-points, 7.8-rebounds and 6.0 assists campaign for the Mavs.

The NBA All-Star forward followed that up this season with averages of 28.7 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game and 8.7 assists per contest before the coronavirus pandemic paused regular season play. “The stuff that Luka is doing he’s been doing it already for the last few years over there overseas,” retired NBA vet Tim Thomas told me.

“So it’s not surprising to me, it’s not surprising at all.”