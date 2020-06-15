Browns Max Price for Jadeveon Clowney Revealed

So far, Jadeveon Clowney has not shown much interest in signing with the Cleveland Browns, despite a slow market for his services and getting the most lucrative offer he has on the table from the AFC North squad.

However, the Browns have not given up on signing the former No. 1 overall pick and Sports Illustrated’s’ Albert Breer believes the top price they’d be willing to pay for Clowney is $15 million for one year.

“Jadeveon Clowney’s situation continues to be complicated,” Breer wrote Monday. “And I think it’s of note that the Browns are willing to pay a good rate … to get him, and he remains unsigned. That tells me a couple things. One, that Clowney’s financial desires are still a barrier to getting a deal done. And two, that those desires may come on a sliding scale, based on destination.”

There has been some debate on what the “super-lucrative deal” the Browns offered Clowney was. Numbers have ranged from $12-18 million through various reports.

Concerns About Jadeveon Clowney’s Dedication

Breer also brought up that there a concerns circulating around the league that Clowney may not be as dedicated to the mental side of the game as team’s would hope a high-priced pass-rusher would be. As Breer notes, it is part of why he fell out of favor in Houston.

However, while he hasn’t signed yet — and is reportedly in no rush to — there are teams interested in his services. Others in the running for Clowney included the Jets early on, but New York no longer has interest. The Tennessee Titans have also expressed interest in Clowney and the New Orleans Saints have also generated some speculation as a suitor. Recent odds via Sportsline have the Titans as the favorites for Clowney (+250) with the Browns close behind at +350.

The Browns do have a unique situation, however. They are reportedly negotiating with star defensive end Myles Garrett on a lucrative extension, and he shares an agent with Clowney in Bus Cook.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, is one of the most impactful pass-rushers in the league, notching 30.5 sacks in 37 career games. If Clowney does indeed want to sign a one-year deal and hope for a big extension next offseason, playing alongside Garrett would be a huge boost to his production, minimizing double-teams.

Clowney suffered a core muscle injury in Week 10 last season with Seattle, which he had surgery on this offseason. It slowed his production and he played in 13 games — starting 11 — notching just three sacks and 31 tackles.

Browns Have Cap Room Jadeveon Clowney, But Have Other Options

The Browns would love to have Clowney on the roster, but have another strong option

Vernon is due $15.25 million next season — the highest number on the defensive side of the ball for the Browns. The Browns have until a week before the regular season opens to release Vernon without having to pay him, cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto reports.

Vernon had 26 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits last season, but he’s missed 15 games over the past three years. Vernon was named a Pro Bowler with the Giants in 2018 after collecting seven sacks in 11 games.

The Browns also signed veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn this offseason as a rotational piece as defensive end.

Clayborn has 36.5 career sacks, his best year coming in 2017, when he notched 9.5 for the Falcons. Last season he had four sacks and 18 tackles in Atlanta. Clayborn won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots in 2018.

