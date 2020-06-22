Bubba Wallace’s Mom Airs out NASCAR, Questions Lack of Sponsorship [LISTEN]

Over the weekend, NASCAR found a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall on the day of the Geico 500 at Talladega Speedway.

Today Desiree Wallace, mother of Bubba Wallace, called into SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” to discuss the news that a noose was left in her son’s garage stall. “This is not his first incident,” she said.

“If he gets into it with another driver they’re quick to bring out the n-word.”

“There were video cameras but there were not cameras where the noose was hung. See, everybody thinks there are cameras around there, they know who’s done it. Unfortunately it’s not that simple” she said, later adding “It is an insider as far as NASCAR. I’m just praying that it’s not one of his team members…”

Desiree Wallace also said that her son needs more sponsorship money and funds to compete.

“People, get behind him and support him with your pockets,” she said.

“We love the prayers, we appreciate the prayers, but we need money to back Bubba Wallace on his car.”

“At first he looked defeated…and I said look, that was an act of fear. I said they’re more afraid of you than you are of them. I said it was a cowardly act. I said and, at the end of the day, you don’t allow them to strip away your character or your integrity. I said you go out there tomorrow and you kick some butt. That’s what you do…

“The thing that concerns me at this point was okay, if they were bold enough to do that, what about his car? So I told Bubba, I said you need to contact NASCAR and see if your car was sabotaged, because that’s my first thought. Are you gonna be safe in your car? So they allowed him his backup car race ready, so now he’s at a double disadvantage. I told him at the end of the day God has got you, God’s got you. They’ll do anything to try to stop you, this is just a telltale sign of racism exists people, wake up!

Bubba Wallace received strong support from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James after a the incident.

Wallace’s mother wants more support for her son. “Bubba is the only Black in NASCAR,” she said.

“And it’s a shame that he doesn’t have the sponsorship money and funds to be able to compete up front with these other drivers. You know, we’ve been trying to figure out, you know, what is really the problem. Why is it so hard for him to find sponsorships?

“Wouldn’t it be nice to have sponsorships on his car? Black enterprise businesses, black owned businesses. I mean any and everybody…my thing is: put your money where your mouth is. You know, sometimes people don’t realize, but Bubba doesn’t have a full season because lack of sponsorship dollars. So, now that this has come out, people, get behind him and support him with your pockets. We love the prayers, we appreciate the prayers, but we need money to back Bubba Wallace on his car. So he can compete and be up front and be a winner.”