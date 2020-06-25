Bucs RB Sheds Light on Tom Brady’s Controversial Private Workouts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is hellbent on having a successful first season with his new team. The 43-year-old who won six Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots during his 20-year NFL career has ignored an NFL Players Association advisory that discourages private teammate workouts, and Florida’s rising number of positive cases as the world tries to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brady is clearly aware that some have been critical of his workouts. He posted this partially encrypted message on his Instagram account which was captured by the Athletic’s Greg Auman:

Another quote on Instagram from Tom Brady, again practicing with Bucs teammates in Tampa today after NFLPA medical director recommended players not to practice in groups: pic.twitter.com/2wqVT7hN8c — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 25, 2020

You may wonder, what’s happening in these workouts? I’m sure no one involved would ever completely divulge every detail about these practices aimed at preparing the Bucs for a 2020 season that may not happen, or at the very least could be drastically altered, but any info is something many football fans have an interest in hearing.

Recently, Bucs running back Dare Ogunbowale gave never-before-revealed details about the context of the workouts.

Brady’s determination and focus can be a gift and a curse. It has undoubtedly led him major levels of success in his NFL career, but it has also manifested itself in the form of intolerance for teammate’s slower development, and could potentially have a negative impact on the health of his teammates and members of the Bucs’ training and coaching staff if someone in his camp becomes infected.

Based on what Ogunbowale is reporting, we’re only seeing the positive from Brady’s work ethic and defiance at this point.

“The way (Brady) runs our workouts is like a practice,” Tampa Bay running back Dare Ogunbowale said on CBS Sports’ “The Zach Gelb Show.” “Instead of just telling us run a dig or something like that, he’s telling us the full play call. He’s doing his cadence as if we were in a game. He’s making adjustments, doing the hots and sights. With a guy like him, it’s really easy.”

That sounds like vintage Brady from his glory years with the Patriots. The feedback and news will remain positive as long as the Bucs aren’t a team that is hit with a rash of positive COVID-19 tests that can be linked back to Brady’s privately-orchestrated tests. Who knows? We really don’t have a way to know if Brady or any other person who has participated in the workouts has been tested, or if they’ve had a positive test.

The players aren’t required to disclose that information to anyone, though it would be advisable. Let’s hope for Brady, his teammates, the NFL, and all of our sake’s, this doesn’t blow up in his face.

