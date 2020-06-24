Patriots Key WR ‘Way Ahead’ of Doctor’s Prediction: Report

Mohamed Sanu knows he was not at his best for the New England Patriots in 2019 after suffering a high ankle sprain. However, the veteran WR is said to be on a mission heading into the 2020 season.

ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss recently interviewed Sanu’s trainer, Hilton “Route King” Alexander, a former wide receiver and now a trainer for the position. Alexander spoke highly of Sanu’s current physical condition and his readiness for the upcoming season.

“I would tell you he’s probably faster, quicker, leaner and in better shape now than prior to the surgery,” said Alexander. “I would say he’s way ahead of any doctor’s knowledge or prediction where he would have been at this point. Way ahead of the curve.”

According to Alexander, Sanu is well aware his production wasn’t good enough in 2019, and he also understands how much the injury impacted him overall.

“I think he knows he was a shell of himself toward the end of the season,” Alexander said. “He wasn’t in the position where he could do the best he could and be able to offer that Mohamed Sanu that everybody has grown to love all those years in Cinci [2012-15] and Atlanta [2016-2018].”

Sanu suffered the injury in November 2019. He’d just produced a 10-catch, 81-yard, 1-TD performance on November 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, in just his second game with Patriots after the team acquired him from the Atlanta Falcons in a midseason trade. The next week Sanu was hampered by the injury in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and he missed the Week 12 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Sanu returned in Week 13 and played in every regular-season game, and the postseason loss to the Tennessee Titans, but he wasn’t the kind of player the Patriots expected. There was talk he’d miss more than one game, and as it turned out, the injury turned into an ankle issue that required offseason surgery.

If you follow Sanu on Instagram, you can see the evolution and his recovery. His workouts have become quite the show during the offseason, and he’s looking beastly, so what Alexander is saying seems to match what we see on social media.

Patriots fans are hoping recovery and revival is as real as Alexander and these images suggest.

