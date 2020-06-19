Kendrick Perkins Reveals Why Bulls’ Zach LaVine Is A Silent Killer [VIDEO]

Kendrick Perkins isn’t just talking about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

He’s also talking about the Chicago Bulls and he likes Zach LaVine. “Love everything about him,” Kendrick Perkins told me on today’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He’s a pure outright scorer. We already know he’s super athletic and he has heart. People don’t understand. He just don’t go out there to put up empty stats, he wants to win. He plays winning basketball. He’s one of the most underrated and I talked about guys in the league the borderline could’ve made the All-Star team this year, I love everything about Zach LaVine. The way he bounced back from his injury, the way he carries himself. He’s quiet, he’s a silent killer so, I applaud him.”

Through 60 games this season, LaVine averaged 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest for the Chicago Bulls.

LaVine may not have been formally named an NBA All-Star, but he sure put up All-Star numbers.”I think I’m one of the best 12 guys in the East right now,” LaVine told me in February.

“I believe in myself on the court, I know who I am and I know what I bring.”

LaVine has the support of current and past NBA players.

I like his game because he can create off the dribble,” Nate Robinson told me via #WORDSWITHSCOOP last week.

“He create a shot for himself and others. If you’re able to do that, that will make you almost unguardable.”

“From what I’ve seen, he is on the cusp of being great,” Metta World Peace told me this week on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He’s at the curve. Right now – and this is where he makes his decision of is he just going to great or is he just going to be really good.”

“Me and Zach are really tight, are boys, we’re really cool,” Bulls rookie Coby White told me during our Zenni Blockz Blue Light round table conversation.

“You know, Zach; you can go back to training camp and see one of his interviews, he’s had belief in me since day one and I think toward the end of this season, I got to show what he was believing in me for.”

Before the NBA’s coronavirus pandemic halted play throughout the NBA, the Chicago Bulls grasped a 22-43 record. The Bulls currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference’s Central Division and in eleventh place overall in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings.