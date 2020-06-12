NFL Rumors: Cam Newton to Falcons? It’s Still Not Happening.

Cam Newton still doesn’t have a home and before some of you get your hopes up, it won’t be in Atlanta as a Falcon.

Newton isn’t going to settle as a backup quarterback, he still has a lot of game left in him (even if it means he isn’t the same player he used to be). One of the main reasons big a team has yet to sign Newton is because of the quarantine situation and the fact that teams want to see workouts in person, especially ones with a medical history of injuries.

The Atlanta Falcons already have their No. 1 quarterback in Matt Ryan. Now before you get your panties in a bunch, let me explain why.

Salary Cap 101

Going back to Cam wanting to be a starter, most teams already have their starter and depth charts at this point.

The Atlanta Falcons would take a huge salary cap hit if they were to sign on Newton, which they couldn’t even afford with their $7 million left over after signing on the undrafted free agents.

If the Falcons did (they won’t) sign Newton, then it would be a one-year deal similar to Todd Gurley’s, with a very long list of incentives due to his numerous injuries to even receive the full deal. And considering Newton is a mobile quarterback, he’s exposed to a lot more hits which won’t help his shoulder get any better.

But, at the end of the day, it would make no sense for Atlanta to set aside their franchise quarterback who has been nothing but reliable.

Cam Newton Could Wait For a Starter To Get Hurt

Newton’s ego isn’t going to sit behind anyone with a clipboard, so he could wait it out.

But there’s also a problem that teams have with that. If they spent money signing a first-round QB, then they want to work him in the most so he gains the experience.

However, Newton’s resume stacks up above nearly almost all of the teams in the AFC East.

The Panthers selected Newton, the former Auburn legend, with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft. Since then, Newton has spent the last eight years as a Panther. But, now the future could lead him to a new home.

A 2010 Heisman Trophy winner and 2015 NFL MVP, let the team down during the 2019 season, but it wasn’t all his fault. Newton went 0-2, completing 50 of 89 passes (56.2 percent) for 572 yards and zero touchdowns to one interception.

After three Pro Bowl seasons and an appearance in Super Bowl LI, Netwon has gone 23-23 as the Panthers’ starter in 46 starts from 2016 to 2019. Through that four year span, he’s completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 10,778 yards and 65 touchdowns to 44 interceptions.

He’s going to get a job, it’s just a matter time and which coach first realizes their QB depth is trash. And again, Atlanta is not a team with a trash depth chart.

Stop Overlooking Matt Ryan

There’s a lot to think about. I wish it was as “easy” as fantasy football but its not.

Just know that he isn’t coming to Atlanta unless he somehow settles for a $1 million contract while holding the clipboard behind Ryan.

Until then, stop hating on Matt Ryan. He’s finally getting the help he needs in both of the pass and run game this year. It’s a different ball game even just considering the opposing defense won’t rely on Ryan passing as much as he did the past two seasons.

Out of all 30 quarterbacks, Ryan ranks first in yards per attempt (8.12), second in adjusted yards per attempt (8.29), fourth in passer rating (101.2), and has thrown the fifth-most touchdowns (114).

Let’s give the ‘Ice Man’ the respect he deserves.

