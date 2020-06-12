Fans, Teammates React to Falcons Potential Backup QB Throwing Dimes to Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons potential backup quarterback to Matt Ryan, Kurt Benkert, and wide receiver Calvin Ridley got some passes in yesterday. This was an exciting moment for Falcons fans to consider this offseason has been far from the usual and they’ll take any sports action they can get.

Benkert posted all the hype on his official Twitter and Instagram account:

“Sh*t dropped that mf right in there” 😂✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Zk5CnZVgTa — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) June 11, 2020

Positive Reactions to the ‘Benkert to Ridley Connection’

This was also a nice sight to see since Benkert was just recently cleared from the injured reserve list after having reconstructive surgery on his foot.

Many fans chimed in saying ‘welcome back’ and calling Benkert’s passes “dimes,” but one common theme was that fans were suggesting the Falcons get rid of Matt Schaub and solely use Benkert instead.

“This dude is gonna be special. Please falcons don’t let him go before we need him,” one fan (@sirsmokesalot_3) commented on Instagram.

Falcons safety Ricardo Allen also commented saying “Sling that thang 💪🏽.”

Benkert’s former receiver at UVA, Olamide Zaccheaus, and current teammate hyped him up by simply saying “Skurttttt 🔥.”

Even players from other teams such as Marvin Hall with the Lions and Andre Levrone Jr. of the Carolina Panthers has positive feedback after watching Benkert throwing the pigskin to Ridley.

Benkert is Back

Benkert looked very promising in the 2019 preseason matchup against the Broncos where he outplayed Broncos QB Drew Lock before landing on the IR list.

He is well aware that he will have some competition for the backup position during the offseason against Schaub, but he isn’t focused on that. He’s confident in what he can and will bring to Atlanta this year.

“I just want to have a high completion percentage throughout all of offseason and just take care of the football,” Benkert told Heavy.com. “I know that I can make big plays. I can make big plays with my feet, throwing it out of the pocket, but I just want to show consistency through everything and just that I can take care of the ball. I think that’ll do enough on its own.”

Benkert added that he’s “just really excited to get back out there and play football.”

Calvin Ridley’s Breakout Year

Ridley is also back after missing the last three games due to an abdominal injury. The third-year wideout was set to hit his first 1000 yards season.

Now, the former Alabama standout is expected to go above and beyond that this year.

Benkert shared with Heavy what it’s like to play alongside the rising start.

“Calvin loves football. You can tell it’s not just a paycheck to him. He loves it. He wants to play well and he wants to make big plays. He wants to win.”

In just two seasons in Atlanta, Ridley has recorded 127 passes for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns. NFL Network predicts Ridley will be the player to have the biggest breakout 2020 NFL season.

