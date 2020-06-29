Cam Newton Speaks on Signing One-Year Deal with Patriots

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. Newton spoke for the first time on Sunday night via message. He’s expected to come in, compete and likely win the starting job over Jarrett Stidham.

This message was posted to Newton’s Instagram story:

This is a strong and positive introduction to the Patriots’ fanbase. Newton comes with health concerns after he missed all but two games of the 2019 season. However, he’s still just 31 years old and likely feeling refreshed after having such a long time to recover from a variety of injuries.

When he’s at his best, there are few on his level. During the 2015 season, Newton led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a berth in the Super Bowl. That season Newton threw for 3,837 yards, complete just under 60 percent of his passes, tossed 35 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. Ever the threat as a runner, the 6’5″ 245-pounder also ran for 10 touchdowns.

The former No. 1 overall pick has accounted for 240 TDs in his career, and if he’s healthy, there is no reason he shouldn’t have a few more left in his arms and legs.

