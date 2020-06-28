Patriots Host Massive Team Stream to Discuss Social Injustice

Julian Edelman, several teammates and members of the New England Patriots participated in a 21-person stream on the team’s website on Saturday to discuss social injustice and racism in the United States. It was a refreshingly open conversation between a particularly diverse group of men that should be emulated with other teams and by more organizations in all industries.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Edelman was joined by 20 other members of the Patriots organization. They were divided into three groups and the flow of discussion created a great perspective.

Here is a list of the participants:

Center David Andrews

LB Brandon Copeland

FB Jakob Johnson

CB Jonathan Jones

LB Coach Jerod Mayo

CB Jason McCourty

RB James White

RB Brandon Bolden

Pro Scout Steve Cargile

OLB Coach DeMarcus Covington

QB Brian Hoyer

ST Matthew Slater

Retired TE Benjamin Watson

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley CB Justin Bethel

Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio,

WR Edelman

S Devin McCourty

Scout Ronnie McGill

OLB Derek Rivers

Here is a look at the entire 42-minute conversation hosted by Patriots’ All Access Steve Burton.

NFL Players Have a Candid Conversation About Racism | Patriots All AccessIn this special edition of Patriots All Access, Steve Burton hosts an unfiltered dialogue with Patriots players including James White, Matthew Slater, Julian Edelman, and Devin McCourty, coaches including Jerod Mayo, and personnel staff on issues of race, equality, and social justice, in which the participants share their personal experiences and the changes they hope to see going forward. Subscribe to the New England Patriots YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/2IOD2e9 For More Patriots NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2Y1e9zz #NewEnglandPatriots #Patriots #NFL For more Patriots content: https://www.patriots.com/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newenglandpatriots/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/patriots Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patriots Get the app: https://apple.co/2vvd8mU 2020-06-27T00:00:01Z

Edelman posted one of his comments on his Instagram account:

He spoke about being willing to listen to what his black teammates, friends, and countrymen are saying about their experiences. It’s hopeful that Edelman and other members of the panel–especially those who aren’t African-American–will be willing to follow Edelman’s lead and simply listen to what is being said.

Mayo made a poignant statement during the first segment. He quoted his mother who told him in a recent conversation: “real change won’t happen until white families are having these kinds of tough conversation around the dinner table.”

Yakob Johnson, who is a Black man from Germany, added:

“Coming to America was the first time I experienced being treated differently because of the color of my skin. Before I was here, that didn’t happen to me.”

For those who have never experienced this sort of thing, these sorts of revelations can be shocking. The most important thing for patriots to do, and I’m not referring to the football team, but proud Americans is to be caring enough to hear these stories and to consider their experience in the country isn’t the same as everyone else.

The Patriots organization hasn’t always been associated with this sort of socially conscious behavior, but the team is to be commended for facilitating the conversation.