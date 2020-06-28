Patriots Host Massive Team Stream to Discuss Social Injustice

Julian Edelman, several teammates and members of the New England Patriots participated in a 21-person stream on the team’s website on Saturday to discuss social injustice and racism in the United States. It was a refreshingly open conversation between a particularly diverse group of men that should be emulated with other teams and by more organizations in all industries.
Edelman was joined by 20 other members of the Patriots organization. They were divided into three groups and the flow of discussion created a great perspective.
Here is a look at the entire 42-minute conversation hosted by Patriots’ All Access Steve Burton.
Edelman posted one of his comments on his Instagram account:
Joined my teammates on @cbsallaccess this week to discuss where we go from here. How can we create a positive change in the world. It starts at home. Listening to those around you and reflecting those values onto others, is the only way we can make a true difference. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 Link in bio.
He spoke about being willing to listen to what his black teammates, friends, and countrymen are saying about their experiences. It’s hopeful that Edelman and other members of the panel–especially those who aren’t African-American–will be willing to follow Edelman’s lead and simply listen to what is being said.
Mayo made a poignant statement during the first segment. He quoted his mother who told him in a recent conversation: “real change won’t happen until white families are having these kinds of tough conversation around the dinner table.”
Yakob Johnson, who is a Black man from Germany, added:
“Coming to America was the first time I experienced being treated differently because of the color of my skin. Before I was here, that didn’t happen to me.”
For those who have never experienced this sort of thing, these sorts of revelations can be shocking. The most important thing for patriots to do, and I’m not referring to the football team, but proud Americans is to be caring enough to hear these stories and to consider their experience in the country isn’t the same as everyone else.
The Patriots organization hasn’t always been associated with this sort of socially conscious behavior, but the team is to be commended for facilitating the conversation.
