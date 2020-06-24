Conor McGregor Makes Major Claim About UFC Champ: It Was ‘A Cover-Up’

UFC superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor made a major claim about his archrival, UFC lightweight champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov. McGregor’s claim was written on an Instagram post from The Eagle’s cousin and UFC welterweight, Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

Abubakar shared a picture of Khabib on top of McGregor during their fight at UFC 229, while the Irishman is taking in a big breath. In the caption, Abubakar wrote: “When it’s coronavirus and you can’t breathe.” Here is the post:

In the comment section of the Instagram post, McGregor responded. He has since deleted his comment but Notorious wrote, as per RT Sport: “I figured it was all just a cover up about Abdulmanap. A cover up to hide the lack of activity and the pulling out of fights and running away. Good luck but remember – Allah sees all!”

Here is a screenshot of the comment:

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is Khabib’s father who is currently in intensive care after suffering a stroke stemming from COVID-19. The health of the fighter’s father has improved, according to RT Sport. Khabib said, “The coronavirus itself is behind him, but the virus has had consequences for his kidneys and his heart.”

The lightweight champ continued, “As for the virus, there’s no need to worry, only about the other consequences.”

MadnessMMA, an MMA news and memes page, shared Notorious’ screenshot as well.

Earlier this month, the Irishman announced his third retirement in five years. It is unclear if McGregor plans to compete again inside the Octagon, and he is still currently ranked at No. 4 in the official UFC lightweight rankings.

McGregor & Abubakar Nurmagomedov Have a Volatile History

Things got physical between Notorious and Khabib’s cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, after the Irishman’s fight against Khabib at UFC 229 ended. After The Eagle submitted McGregor, the infamous brawl broke out, with both fighters becoming physical with the opposing side.

Notorious and Abubakar exchanged blows during the brawl. In an interview with RT Sport, Abubakar said explained what happened with McGregor. He said, “In short, I climbed onto the cage. This Irish b**** hit me. But I didn’t hold back either. Bam, boom! – I gave [him] two.”

Below is footage of what appears to be McGregor and Abubakar striking each other while on top of the Octagon.

Abubakar Has Almost 20 Professional Bouts & He Has Fought Once in the UFC

Abubakar made his UFC debut on November 9, 2019, when he fought David Zawada at UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar. His debut was not successful, however, with the Russian being submitted by Zawada in the first round by triangle choke. His next UFC bout has not been scheduled.

The fighter has a pro mixed martial arts record of 15-3, with one draw. Seven of his wins have come via TKO or KO, three victories have been earned by submission and five of his wins have come via decision.

